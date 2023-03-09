Detroit Public School students get to take the stage at the Fox Theatre

Billed as “An Evening of Fine Arts,” more than 200 middle school and high school students from fine and performing arts schools will get a chance to showcase their talent at an event at the Fox Theatre May 18.

Bands, dancers, singers and actors will get to shine on stage, and the ornate theater’s Grand Lobby will shine a light on work by young, local visual artists.

The 7 p.m. event is free, but tickets are required for entry. They are available at any participating school, the DPSCD Office of Fine Arts and at Eventbrite.com.

“It is impossible not to have goosebumps while watching our students perform at this event. We are grateful for the support we have received as a District to bring back this event to the Fox Theatre,” said DPSCD superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti in a media alert about the show. “It means so much to our students and their teachers and families. If you did not attend the event last year, you need to attend this year. The performances match any professional concert!!!”

The fine arts showcase on May 18 is presented by 313Presents, Olympia Development, Comerica Bank and Ilitch Sports and Entertainment.

“The students’ dedication and talent are testaments to their own abilities, as well as the incredible guidance of their teachers and the support of their entire school community,” said Chris Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Companies, in a press release. “An Evening of Fine Arts is a major highlight of our long-standing partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District. It is an honor to host and showcase these remarkably talented young performers on the historic Fox Theatre stage.”

The Fox Theatre is at 2211 Woodward in Detroit. Visit detroitk12.org for more information.