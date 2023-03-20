National Humanities and Arts Medals list includes Gladys Knight, UM's Earl Lewis

This week President Joe Biden is expected to present the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the 2021 National Medals of Arts.

Among the National Medal of Arts recipients is Motown recording artist Gladys Knight. Social historian and academic leader Earl Lewis of Michigan will get one of the 2021 National Humanities Medals.

First lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance at the ceremony, which is Tuesday. The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists, arts patrons and groups by the United States government. The Humanities Medal honors people or groups whose work has enriched the nation’s understanding of the humanities.

Lewis, the founding director of the Center for Social Solutions and professor of history at the University of Michigan, is being honored because of his vital contributions to the field of Black history.

Others getting the same honor on Tuesday include author Amy Tan and interactive radio and online show Native American Calling.

Often called the “Empress of Soul,” Knight is being recognized for her exceptional talent and influence on a variety of genres. The seven-time Grammy Award winner lived in Detroit in the 1960s. Gladys Knight & the Pips joined Motown Records in 1966 and released “I Heard It Though the Grapevine” and other songs. Later while on New York’s Buddah Records, they released the No. 1 song “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Knight is joined by Vera Wang, Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mindy Kaling in getting the 2021 National Medal of Arts.

In 2021, these awards were not given out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knight, who performs at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on May 14 with Patti LaBelle, was also celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors last year.