Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut to appear at Pistons game Tuesday

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
In the world of Major League Eating, Indiana’s Joey Chestnut is number one.

The 15-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion will be in Detroit next week to raise awareness for food insecurity and, of course, to eat. Chestnut, who holds the world record for most hot dogs eaten (76), will appear during the Piston’s game against Miami Tuesday evening at Little Caesars Arena.

Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Chestnut set a Coney Island record, eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Since this is Detroit, Chestnut, 39, will be downing coney dogs and each one gobbled will represent a donation toward Forgotten Harvest. Pistons fans are invited to submit a one-minute video for their chance to join Chestnut in the challenge during Tuesday’s game.

Interested fans can submit a video at gf.fan/pistons/joeychestnutcontest until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

On Monday Chestnut will join representatives from the Detroit Pistons and Kroger as they visit Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan as part of the Points of Pounds food insecurity initiative. Chestnut and Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will join them in sorting and packing food for the community.

Visit nba.com/pistons to learn more and purchase game tickets.

