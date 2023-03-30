Springsteen celebrates life at rollicking Little Caesars Arena show

Few things these days are as life affirming as a couple of hours with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and the heart-stopping, pants-dropping, earth-shocking, hard-rocking New Jersey rock and roll outfit lifted up a crowd of more than 17,000 fans Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Over the course of two hours and 41 minutes, Springsteen and his E Street players — beefed up to an 18-piece with the addition of four backup singers and four horn players — shook the LCA crowd, taking them on a 26-song journey where life's joys were celebrated, but the specter of death was never far from the frame.

That looming darkness made the show's light that much brighter. Because what is joy without pain, what is laughter without sorrow? Springsteen and his band could easily overpower the audience with a hits-packed greatest hits set and leave everyone heading home happy. But that's not the band in 2023, and that is not what got the band together for this go-round, which no one is saying is the E Street Band's last tour but you have to wonder if this is the E Street Band's last tour.

That fact is not lost on Springsteen, nor was it on the show. Since reforming the band nearly a quarter century ago, Springsteen has toured with them off and on, staging a series of blockbuster outings much like the one on display Wednesday night, the band's first local concert since a 2016 show at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

But Springsteen is now 73 years old, his core players are also in their 70s, and and the band has lost several members — Danny Federici in 2008, Clarence Clemons in 2011 — over the years. How much longer can they keep it going? How much longer do they want to keep it going?

There were few signs of slowing apparent on Wednesday, and outside of cosmetic touches — Bruce isn't crowdsurfing anymore, and he's not doing that move where he grabs onto his microphone stand and bends his body all the way back to the floor and lifts himself up with one arm — it appeared they could have kept going all night, and well into the future.

Their sound was monstrous, loud but crisp throughout the arena, especially muscular on songs like "Because the Night" and a resolute, buoyant "Rosalita." No one was going through the motions, not the band or the crowd, a packed house that screamed "noooo!" and waved their arms in protest when Springsteen asked, roughly two and a half hours into the show, if anyone was ready to go home.

But at some point the party has to die down, at some point everyone has to go home. And Springsteen made his point clear midway through the show when he slowed things down and told the story of his first band, the Castiles, which he joined in 1965 when he was just 15-years-old. Lead singer George Theiss, who recruited Springsteen to join the band (he was dating Springsteen's sister at the time), died in 2018, leaving Springsteen the last member of the Castiles who is still alive.

That realization helped shape "Letter to You," Springsteen's 2020 album, which was released deep in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic and which is full of ghosts of Springsteen's past. He performed "Last Man Standing," a solemn track about those days with the Castiles and how it feels to look back at them now, in a stark, solo acoustic presentation, and preceded it with a simple message of kindness: "Be good to yourself, be good to your loved ones, be good to the world," he said. "It's all we have."

That performance of "Last Man Standing" then bled into "Backstreets" and kicked off the liveliest portion of the evening — the joy after the pain — and transformed the show into a celebration of life and the pleasures of being alive, because hey, we're still here, Springsteen is still touring, and this was a pretty good way to spend a weeknight in Detroit. Each subsequent song drove that point home further, with the band filing through its meatiest anthems, from the defiant "Wrecking Ball" to the communal "The Rising."

The arena's house lights were brought up during "Born to Run," a long-running production element that still feels special, and they stayed up during the run through "Rosalita," "Glory Days," "Dancing in the Dark" and "Tenth Avenue Freeze Out." And normally that would be it — goodnight everyone, get home safe — but after Springsteen took a bow with his band, he came out to perform "I'll See You in My Dreams," another poignant song about death and how we keep our loved ones alive in our hearts, by himself on acoustic guitar.

That was the thesis statement, the underlined point of this tour. Sunshine and rain, happiness and pain, you can't have one without the other, nor is one worth having without the other. Springsteen and the E Street Band made the arena feel alive on Wednesday, hopefully not for the last time. And that's nothing to take for granted.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama