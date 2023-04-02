Weather forced Kevin Smith to miss Astronomicon, but he's coming back

Astronomicon is getting a bit of a do-over.

Last month, the Metro Detroit pop culture convention lost out on its marquee guest when filmmaker Kevin Smith, the writer and director of the "Clerks" movies and one of the signature voices of the 1990s independent film movement, wasn't able to attend due to last-minute weather issues.

That's the breaks when dealing with unpredictable winter storms, and over its six-year history, Astronomicon has seen its share of weather-related cancellations and hiccups.

Organizers scrambled to rebook Smith, and he's now set to headline Astronomicon 6.5, a two-day version of the event, June 24 and 25 at Burton Manor in Livonia.

PREVIOUSLY: 'Clerks' actor Brian O'Halloran is supposed to be here today, for once

Smith will pick up where he was set to leave off at the original event, and will host a panel discussion of his films and will be available for autograph signings, photo opportunities and more.

Tickets and VIP passes go on sale at 3 p.m. Monday, and a lineup of other guests will be rolled out later this week, say organizers, who have been teasing the new event on social media for several weeks.

While Smith didn't make it to Astronomicon, many of his fellow cohorts in his View Askew film universe did, including "Clerks" stars Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson, Smith's on-screen partner-in-crime Jason Mewes, "Chasing Amy" star Joey Lauren Adams and more.

Astronomicon, which focuses its eye on the worlds of comic books, horror movies and pro wrestling, was launched in 2018 by Jamie Spaniolo and Paul Methric of the rap duo Twiztid.

