Shake up on morning radio as Spike leaves 'Mojo in the Morning'

A Metro Detroit radio personality’s abrupt exit from a popular morning show has left fans with many questions.

“I am no longer on the Mojo in the Morning show,” announced radio personality Spike in a statement posted to Facebook and Instagram Monday morning. The single-monikered DJ was a co-host on the Channel 955 (WKQI-FM) show along with Mojo and Shannon Murphy.

“For more than 23 years, it has been a dream come true to entertain you. I never took it for granted. It’s with much love that I say THANK YOU for your support. Radio is in my blood so to say I’m going to miss it would be a massive understatement.”

Spike was known for his elaborate pranks on the show. According to the Metro Times, Mojo said on air this morning that the show would not continue to do pranks without Spike.

The news has fans wondering if the departure was Spike's decision or the station's. The Detroit News has reached out to WKQI and I Heart Radio for comment.

Spike's announcement Monday garnered more than 2,000 comments, mostly from supportive fans on Facebook and Instagram. Jason Carr, who was terminated from WDIV in December, even chimed in with a note of encouragement.

"There's life on the other side," wrote Carr, who now hosts his own show, "Jason Carr Drive," on Facebook. "Godspeed!"