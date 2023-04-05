Artist Spotlight: Timmy's Organism

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Timmy's Organism

Sound: Punk, garage, space glam, acid punk

History: Tim Vulgar (aka Tim Lampinen) has been on stage for more than 20 years, leading Detroit punk bands like Human Eye and the Clone Defects. He's also a visual artist who was awarded a Kresge Grant in 2010.

The latest: Vulgar and the gang released the explosive, heavy punk album "Lone Lizard" in February. It's the latest release in a long line of singles and full-lengths dating back to 2010's "Rise of the Green Gorilla" album.

Next: The band will kick off a nationwide tour Thursday in Hamtramck with a show at Small's Bar, 10339 Conant. Detroit rock band Midas is also on the bill, along with Danava from Portland, Oregon, and Limousine Beach from Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Find tickets at smallsbardetroit.com. Learn more about Timmy’s Organism on the Bandcamp page at timmysorganism.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens