'Madame Butterfly,' 'Breaking the Waves' part of Detroit Opera's 2023-2024 season

The upcoming fall and winter season for the Detroit Opera House will showcase major house debuts, familiar titles and contemporary pieces.

The season is under the leadership of Detroit Opera president and CEO Wayne S. Brown and artistic director Yuval Sharon, associate artistic director Christine Goerke and music director Robert Kalb.

Things kick off in October with Gioacomo Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” Oct. 7, 13 and 15 at the Detroit Opera House. It’s presented in a contemporary setting by an all-Asian and Asian-American creative team. Kensho Watanabe conducts and Matthew Ozawa directs.

“Europeras 3 & 4” will be performed at the Gem Theatre March 8-10. A 70-minute collage of opera arias, it’s directed by Sharon with a cast to be announced.

An opera by Missy Mazzoli, “Breaking the Waves,” is at the Detroit Opera House April 6, 12 and 14, 2024. Leoš Janáček’s “The Cunning Little Vixen” is at the Detroit Opera House May 11, 17 and 19, 2024.

Brown said he’s delighted that this upcoming season will be the first with the full artistic team in place.

“I'm excited to announce Detroit Opera's 2023–24 season of opera and dance, during which we will continue to move American opera forward by emphasizing community and accessibility, artistic risk-taking and collaboration,” Brown said in a press release Wednesday.

“Our artistic director, Yuval Sharon, and associate artistic director, Christine Goerke, have inspired us with their creative work thus far, and will continue to do so in the coming season. Artistic innovation is a throughline for Detroit Opera, not something new: it goes back to the David DiChiera era and now continues through Yuval’s artistic leadership that included last season's sold-out new production of Anthony Davis and Thulani Davis's ‘X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.’”

Details on community initiatives, special events and ticket on-sale dates will be made available at a later date. Subscriber packages, which allow for priority seating and other perks, will be available soon starting at $80.

Call (313) 237-7464 or visit detroitopera.org for more information.