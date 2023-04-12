Greenfield Village opens for the season this weekend

One of the area's best history attractions, Greenfield Village will open for the season this weekend.

Members of The Henry Ford can attend the preview day on Friday, and the 80-plus-acre village opens to the general public on Saturday.

Part of The Henry Ford, which also includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and the Giant Screen Experience, the Greenfield Village tells the story of 300 years of American life through historic districts that explore farm life, Henry Ford's Model T, railroads, crafts and more. There's also opportunities for shopping and dining, plus carriage, Model T and railroad rides.

Here are some of the special events scheduled for the 2023 season:

Day Out with Thomas: This colorful and interactive train ride adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine returns with themed programming for little engineers plus all-day access to all Greenfield Village has to offer. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21. Tickets for nonmembers are $17-$50 depending on age. "Railroader's Brunch" packages are available.

Historic Baseball: Head over to Walnut Grove and into a 19th century summer to see how America's past time was played in 1867 (gloves are optional). Games run most weekends June 17-Sept. 4 with the first pitch at 1:30 p.m. Included with general admission.

Motor Muster: Rev up Father's Day weekend by browsing through this diverse collection of vehicles from throughout the 20th century. There's also live music, food, vintage bicycles and a military vehicle display. 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. June 17 and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18. Included with general admission.

Salute to America: The yearly Fourth of July celebration with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, fireworks and cannon fire. Details will be released soon.

Greenfield Village is at 20900 Oakwood in Dearborn. Daily admission is $33 for adults with discounts for seniors and children. Combo tickets for the village and museum are available. Parking is $9. Membership starts at $75 and includes free admission, free parking and other perks. For more information call (313) 982-6001 or visit thehenryford.org.

Greenfield Village

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Saturday through Oct. 1

20900 Oakwood, Dearborn

$33 adults, $29.75 seniors, $24.75 ages 5-11 plus $9 parking

Free for members

(313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org