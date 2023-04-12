Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Six choices for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend

“Fountain of Tears” at Detroit Opera House

A reimaging of the life of revolutionary poet Federico Garcia Lorca, “Fountain of Tears” (“Ainadamar”) is the first opera to be performed entirely in Spanish at the Detroit Opera House. From Argentinian-American composer Osvaldo Golijov, the production includes three primary roles sung by women: Argentinian-American mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack as Lorca, Nicaraguan-American soprano Gabriella Reyes as Margarita Xirgu and Colombian-American soprano Vanessa Vasquez as Nuria. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 2:30 p.m. Sun. $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464. Detroitopera.org.

Ramadan Suhoor Festival at Fairlane Town Center

This food festival and food truck rally for Ramadan continues inside heated and lighted tents in the Fairlane Town Center parking lot. Expect food and sweets vendors of all sorts, plus merchandise and nonprofit organizations. After kicking off last month, this is the final weekend for the community event. 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Fri.-Sat. $5 admission, $10 for families. 18900 Michigan, Dearborn. ramadansuhoorfest.com.

Unicorn Festival at Riverside Arts Center

Hosted by a gift shop called Unicorn Feed & Supply, this second annual event is a day of magic and imagination. Events include a “sparkle station” with Dessa the Unicorn Princess, dance party with MC Maxi Chanel, interactive sensory stations, hands-on activities, a pop-up shop, goodies and treats and more. Event is open to all ages and children must be accompanied by an adult. Noon-2 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. $60 in advance, $65 at the gate (parents/guardians attending for supervision only do not need a ticket). 76 N. Huron, Ypsilanti. unicornfeedsupply.com.

“Vivify” fiber art exhibit at the Annex Gallery

This art exhibit aims to respect the traditions of fiber work, while also being interactive and challenging the imagination, says curator Nancy J. Rodwan, who is also one of six artists featured in the exhibit along with Boisali Biswas, Marcelyn Bennett-Carpenter, Jada Bowden, Deja Milany and Najma Ma’at Wilson. Some artists use discarded materials in the work, which not only gives them new life but calls attention to the importance of reusing and repurposing items instead of throwing them away, while others use hair, wood and traditional textiles of indigenous people. Opening reception is 4-9 p.m. Sat. while the exhibit runs through April 30 when there will be an artist talk at 2 p.m. 333 Midland, Highland Park. rodwanproductions.com.

After Dark “World Space Party” with Lizzo light show at Michigan Science Center

Enjoy an adults-only evening at the Michigan Science Center with access to the museum, plus music, food, cocktails, science demos and a laser light show set to hits by Detroit native Lizzo. Hear from the museum’s staff astronomy and NASA/JPL volunteer solar system ambassador Paulette Epstein, who will talk about the James Webb Space Telescope and its research. Tickets include admission, activities, laser show and one drink. 6-11 p.m. Sat. $48, $35 for members. 5020 John R, Detroit. mi-sci.org/event/after-dark-world-space-party.

Michigander at Saint Andrew’s Hall

Michigander is the alter ego of Michigan native and Nashville-based singer and songwriter Jason Singer, who is in the middle of a 21-date tour in support of his fourth EP “It Will Never Be the Same.” The Chicago Sun-Times calls the release “perfectly crafted indie pop” and Forbes says Singer “crafts anthemic dreamscapes and catchy, guitar-driven songs built around melody.” 7 p.m. Sat. $18. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961. Livenation.com.

Melody Baetens