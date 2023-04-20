Music, theatre and more: Things to do this week in Metro Detroit

Six choices for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend

“Passing Strange” at Detroit Public Theatre

The semi-autobiographical story of performance artist Stew, “Passing Strange” is a musical about sex, drugs and rock and roll set in Black middle-class America, Amsterdam, Berlin and elsewhere. The original Broadway production was made into a movie by Spike Lee in 2009. 8 p.m. Thurs. and Sat. and 2 p.m. Sat. (runs through May 21). $52.50 general admission adult. Thursday is pick-your-price starting at $5. 3960 Third, Detroit. (313) 974-7918. Detroitpublictheatre.org.

“Bluey’s Big Play” at Fox Theatre

This is the first live theater show based on the award-winning animated preschool Disney series, starring Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chili. The show has puppetry, live actors, colorful sets and new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush. 7 p.m. Fri., noon, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. (Those attending Saturday’s performances are encourage to plan ahead due to other events happening in the area that day around the theater.) $15 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000. 313Presents.com.

Luke Combs at Ford Field

Chart-topping country singer and songwriter Combs brings his Growin’ Up World Tour to Ford Field this weekend. Last year Combs released this third album “Growin’ Up,” followed by “Getting’ Old,” which he put out last month. His single “Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old” ties the two albums (which were recorded at the same time) together, as does the cover artwork. 5:45 p.m. Sat. $130 and up. 2000 Brush, Detroit. (313) 262-2000. Fordfield.com.

Detroit x Detroit at the Loving Touch

This annual event showcases a dozen local bands who are taking a night off from their original material and instead perform the songs of other Detroit-based bands. Hear CC Nobody play songs by Madonna, Matt Dmits plays the Romantics, Moonwreckers rock songs from Sponge and the School of Rock will kick things off as Rare Earth. Proceeds from the event fund a special scholarship for the School of Rock. All ages are allowed in. 7 p.m. Sat. $10 donation at the door. 22634 Woodward, Detroit. Detxdet.com.

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour at Orchestra Hall

This ensemble, which celebrates the festival’s 65th year, features Grammy Award-winning NEA Jazz Master vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling, plus musicians Lakecia Benjamin, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura and Clarence Penn. 8 p.m. Sun. $19 and up. Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111. Dso.org.

Wyandotte Restaurant Week

Celebrate the food and dining in this waterfront Downriver community that aims to shine a light on Wyandotte’s many restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes. Look for two-for-one specials, deals and other features. Some of the highlights are half-off appetizers at Portofino on the River, 15% off food at Wine Dotte Bistro and $15 goodie boxes at Sweet Arrangements. Get an appetizer, entre and dessert for $40 at Iron Gate or jumbo shrimp scampi for $26 at the Waterfront. Wyandotte Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday and runs through April 30. Participating restaurants will be listed at Wyandotte.net.

Melody Baetens