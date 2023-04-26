Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Six choices for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend

“Annie” at Fisher Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical beloved by generations returns to the Fisher Theatre for a run of shows this week. It’s directed by Jenn Thompson who played Pepper in the original Broadway production. Florida’s Ellie Pulsifer, 12, makes her tour debut in the title role. Noon and 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $35. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000. Broadwayindetroit.com.

“The Little Mermaid” at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

An all-new, original production of “The Little Mermaid” will close out the Macomb Ballet Company’s 40th season. Suitable for all ages, the show is 90 minutes with intermission, followed by a meet-and-greet with the cast. 7 p.m. Fri., 1 and 7 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $20. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 286-2222. Macombcenter.com.

Tyler Hubbard at Saint Andrew’s Hall

A former member of Nashville country music duo Florida Georgia Line for the last decade-plus, Hubbard’s first solo single “5 foot 9” topped the country charts last year. In January the singer and songwriter released his self-titled debut solo studio album, which he also co-produced. 7 p.m. Sat. $41 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. Livenation.com.

State Ballet of Georgia at Detroit Opera House

Billed as a “rare U.S. appearance,” this ensemble comes to town led by ballet star Nina Ananiashvili, former prima ballerina with the Boshoi Ballet. She and the group will perform the choreography of George Balanchine accompanied by a full orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2:30 p.m. Sun. $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464. Detroitopera.org.

Stand-up comedy at Fox Theatre

Like many shows on his “Raincheck Tour,” comedian Nate Bargatze has just about sold out his late show at the Fox Theatre Sunday, so an earlier performance was added. In addition to his stand-up comedy the Tennessee native is known for his weekly podcast “Nateland.” 4 and 7 p.m. Sun. $39.75 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com. The Fox Theatre also hosts comedy on Saturday night at 8 p.m. with the Royal Comedy Tour featuring Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and more.

National Autism Awareness Month at Choco Town

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month on Sunday afternoon the temporary confectionary attraction Choco Town will host a special, sensory friendly session for guests who prefer less stimulation. Expect lower voices from the staff, and adjustments to the lights, sounds and smells inside the chocolate-themed attraction. 5 p.m. Sun. $25 adults, $18 ages 4-12, $20 seniors and students. Inside Oakland Mall, 412 W. 14 Mile, Troy. feverup.com/m/128541. Elsewhere in Oakland County, the Legoland Discover Center and Sea Life Aquarium at Great Lakes Crossing will also have sensory sensitive programming 9-10 a.m. on Sunday.

Melody Baetens