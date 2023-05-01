'Boy Meets World' stars bringing live show to Royal Oak

As part of the 30th anniversary celebration of their hit TV show, "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle will bring their podcast, "Pod Meets World," to the Royal Oak Music Theatre on July 22, venue officials announced on Monday.

Tickets for the show, $45-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and presales start Wednesday.

The show will see the stars sharing behind-the-scenes stories and recreating fan favorite moments from the ABC sitcom, which launched in Sept. 1993 and lasted seven seasons.

There will also be a costume contest and meet and greet opportunities, according to a video announcement from Fishel, Strong and Friedle.

The show is part of a tour that launches July 20 in Minneapolis and also includes stops in Milwaukee (July 20), Nashville (Aug. 4), St. Louis (Aug. 5), Kansas City (Aug. 6) and Orlando (Sept. 18).

"Pod Meets World" launched in June 2022 and posts episodes twice weekly.

The Royal Oak show is listed for guests ages 18 and over.

