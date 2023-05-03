Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Six choices for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend

Village Potters Guild Spring Market in Plymouth

Find colorful, whimsical and artful pieces crafted by local artists, including decorative and functional ceramics and other creations like fine art, woodcrafts and jewelry. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. 326 N. Main, Plymouth. Villagepottersguild.org.

“Seen / Unseen Invisible Labor” by Terri Lyne Carrington and Mickalene Thomas at MOCAD

A collaboration between Terri Lyne Carrington and visual artist Mickalene Thomas, this performance, “Shifting the Narrative Installation,” is an original composition from the four-time Grammy Award-winner. The multidisciplinary exploration of jazz without the lens of gender bias debuted at the Carr Center last fall, and returns to Detroit for two performances at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. 7 and 9 p.m. Fri. 4454 Woodward, Detroit. $35-$100. thecarrcenter.org.

“The Inheritance” at the Ringwald Theatre

Inspired by the novel “Howards End” by E.M. Foster, Matthew Lopez’s two-part play “The Inheritance” makes its Michigan debut this month at the Ringwald Theatre in two parts. The award-winning play tells the story of three generations of gay men, decades after the AIDS epidemic. Part one starts Friday and runs two weekends, followed by part two May 19-22, then both parts are performed at other dates later this spring. See part one this week at 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. $15-$25. Inside Affirmations Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. Theringwald.com.

Detroit Concert Choir in Grosse Pointe Farms and Bloomfield Hills

As part of its 36th season, the Detroit Concert Choir brings its show “Spirit of the American Road” to two venues this weekend. The concert celebrate the traditions of American songs. The 80-voice choir includes singers from all over Metro Detroit. 7:30 p.m. Sat. at Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church, 211 Moross, Grosse Pointe Farms. 3 p.m. Sun. at Birmingham Unitarian Church, 38651 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. $20 per performance, $18 seniors, $10 students. Order tickets at detroitconcertchoir.org or call (313) 882-0118.

Cinco de Mayo Parade in Southwest Detroit

Folks can celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend in Southwest Detroit at the annual fiesta at 21st and Bagley with a cultural festival featuring music, vendors, food trucks and more family friendly fun. There's no cover for the alcohol-free event that runs 4-8 p.m. Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat. and 1-7 p.m. Sun. Lawnchairs welcome. The main event, however, is Sunday's Cinco de Mayo Parade, which steps off at noon at Patton Park, Woodmere and W. Vernor and travels toward Clark Park at Scotten and W. Vernor. Find more details on Facebook at facebook.com/mexicanpatrioticcommitteeofdetroit.

KC and the Sunshine Band at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

Do a little dance and get down tonight (well, Sunday night) as Music Hall hosts dance band KC and the Sunshine Band bring their many hits to the stage. Henry Wayne Casey and his band will perform “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I like It),” “Boogie Shoes” and more. 8 p.m. Sun. $64.50 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500. Musichall.org.

Melody Baetens