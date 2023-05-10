Things to do Mother's Day weekend in Metro Detroit

The spring social calendar is in full swing this weekend, which also happens to be Mother's Day on Sunday.

Metro Detroit is full of things to do, from gazing at fine art to being wowed in the theaters. There's also a healthy amount of live comedy scheduled and other activities for indoors and out.

Here are 10 suggestions for getting out and about around town this weekend.

Disney’s 'Aladdin' at Fisher Theatre

From the producer of “The Lion King” comes another Disney classic brought to life on stage. The musical is deemed suitable for ages 6 and older, and runs two hours and 30 minutes with intermission. The cast features Novi native and Walled Lake Western High grad Cameron Sirian, who is part of the national tour. 7:30 pm. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. $35 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000. Broadwayindetroit.com.

Student Exhibition at College for Creative Studies

Celebrating the accomplishments of not only its students, but faculty and staff, the CCS Student Exhibition includes more than 3,000 pieces of art. All are for sale and the proceeds to directly to the students as they start their careers in the arts. A ticketed opening reception and sale is 6 p.m. Fri. $50 for the general public, $30 for alumni. Public show is free 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and through May 26. 201 E. Kirby, Detroit. (313) 664-7400. collegeforcreativestudies.edu/student-exhibition.

Clayton 'CT' Thomas at Punchline Comedy Lounge

A Detroit native who now calls Los Angeles home, stand-up comedian Clayton “CT” Thomas returns to his hometown as part of his headlining comedy tour. Over the past two decades he’s been working on his stand-up, performing on tours with Martin Lawrence, as a writer and actor on Bounce TV’s “Family Time,” on HBO’s “All Def Comedy” and elsewhere. He brings his new material titled “Story Time” to the stage in Southfield this weekend. 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 6 p.m. Sun. Tickets are $20 and up. 29555 Northwestern Hwy., #312, Southfield. (248) 955-3016. Comedypunchline.com.

30th annual Comedy Night featuring Terry Crews at Orchestra Hall

Flint native and host of “America’s Got Talent,” actor Terry Crews hosts this year’s Forgotten Harvest comedy fundraiser. He’s joined by a lineup of seriously funny and talented Michigan-bred comics including Sam Rager, Jeff Scheen and Josh Adams. 8 p.m. Fri. $25-$90. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111. dso.org/events-and-tickets/events/22-23-spring/forgotten-harvest.

42nd annual Art Birmingham at Shain Park

Around 150 jury-selected artists will have their works on display at this annual art show, which highlights paintings, glass art, jewelry, ceramics, photographer, fiber arts and more. It’s expected to attract 80,000 people over two days. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Downtown Birmingham. Artbirmingham.org.

Apple Blossom Experience at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Who says cider mills are just for the fall? Blake’s has a new spring event this year to show off their apple blossoms. After a short train ride, meander through the rows of pretty flowered trees, breathe deep and maybe take a few selfies. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (also May 20-21). $5 per person aged 2 and older. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. Blakefarms.com.

Brunch and a movie at Emagine Royal Oak

Celebrate your mom or someone special by taking them out for a brunch buffet and movie. This Royal Oak movie theater will serve a full brunch buffet with Belgian waffles, frittatas, potatoes O’Brien, sausage, bacon, fruit, chicken parm, salad, baked items and more, followed by a movie of your choice (“Love Again,” “Book Club: Chapter Two” or “Guardians of the Galaxy”). 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. $45 per person for buffet, popcorn, soft drinks and an $8 movie ticket. The theater will also have a $21-per-person prosecco and popcorn deal all day Sat. and Sun. 200 N. Main, Royal Oak. Emagine-entertainment.com to book.

“Under the Surface” exhibition at Galerie Camille

This group exhibition features works in paint, ceramics and print and aims to explore elements of “interiority and veiling.” See works by Chris Hyndman, Jaime Pattison, Breonna Phillips, Virginia Rose Torrence and Lorena Cruz Santiago. The exhibit opens Saturday with a reception, 5-9 p.m. and runs through June 3. 4130 Cass, Suite C, Detroit. Galeriecamille.com.

Sunday Market at Midwest Buddhist Meditation Center

Come hungry and shop for fresh and packaged Thai food, snacks, beverages and other items at this family friendly, monthly market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. and every other Sunday June 11-Nov. 12. Free admission, bring cash for food purchases. 29750 Ryan, Warren. (586) 573-2666. Mbmcmichigan.org.

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle at Fox Theatre

Two living legends will take the stage at the beautiful Fox Theatre this Mother’s Day, the “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight and Philadelphia’s “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle. The two have been friends for more than six decades. LaBelle paid tribute to Knight when she was recently honored at the Kennedy Center. 6 p.m. Sun. Tickets are scarce, but some remain starting at $169 each. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

Melody Baetens