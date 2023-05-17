Carl Weathers talks fandoms, football and not being a part of 'Creed'

The massive "Creed" franchise is part of the Carl Weathers extended cinematic universe, but Weathers himself doesn't get to be a part of it: his character Apollo Creed was killed off nearly 40 years ago, in 1985's "Rocky IV."

If he had to do it all again, maybe he wouldn't have had to, you know, die in the movie? Maybe he could have just been injured really badly, so he could hang around and eventually give life advice to his character's son, Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed?

"I never thought of it that way, to be honest with you," says Weathers, on the phone this week from his Los Angeles home, of the massively successful franchise — this year's "Creed III" earned $273 million worldwide — that bears his character's name. "By that time, who would've dreamed that all these years later that brand, that franchise, would still be alive? When that door closed, I wasn't ecstatic. But I was busy looking for, 'OK, what's next?'"

Weathers found several "what's nexts" for himself. There was the macho muscle fest of 1987's "Predator," where he flexed his pecs alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse Ventura and a host of others, and 1988's nouveau blaxploitation flick "Action Jackson." He later found happiness, or at least a guy named Happy, as Chubbs in the 1996 comedy classic "Happy Gilmore."

Now Weathers is a part of the intergalactic "Star Wars" franchise, starring as Greef Karga in "The Mandalorian." It's this most recent wave of notoriety that brings the 75-year-old to Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace this weekend, where he'll appear as part of the 34th Motor City Comic Con, alongside pop culture notables such as Christopher Lloyd, Clark Gregg, Michael Biehn, Tony Danza, Mick Foley, Edward Furlong and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's" Will Poulter.

"It's a whole different way of getting in front of fans, and becoming aware of what people are enjoying," says Weathers, who joined the convention world several years ago, as "The Mandalorian" started taking flight. "It's young fans, older fans, all enjoying the lineage of the movies and television that I've been involved in."

Growing up in New Orleans, acting was Weathers' "first love," he says, and he started performing in plays as early as grade school. But by his high school years he felt the pull of athletics, which led him down another path.

"When I found football, it was a completely different outlet," says Weathers, who played college football at San Diego State University and went on to play for one season in the NFL, for the Oakland Raiders, in 1970. "It was more about the physicality, although one does feed the other. You needed some smarts because there were playbooks to study and film to study, to learn about the opposition on any given week."

During his football career, Weathers kept acting just within reach, receiving a degree in theater arts while at SDSU. When he left the gridiron for good in the mid-'70s, after a run in the Canadian Football League, he went to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood.

After appearing in several films and TV shows, including "Good Times," "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "Starsky & Hutch," he landed the role of brash, cocky champion boxer Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone in 1976's "Rocky." From there, it was off to the races.

"'Rocky' was huge, in terms of its impact and how it affected the movie business," says Weathers, who appeared in the first four "Rocky" movies, before his character met his untimely end. (About his being disassociated from "Creed": A case can be made that had Apollo not died, Adonis may not have grown up with the same fire burning inside him and the "Creed" movies may not have happened at all, so there's that. But Weathers does acknowledge that while he's not on screen, the series is "a part of my legacy, in a sense.")

Weathers traveled the globe promoting the "Rocky" films and they made him a worldwide celebrity, and he received fan mail from every corner of the planet. "I experienced what it was like to be a part of something that was really well-received and received a lot of adulation," he says.

And now the "Mandalorian" attention — Weathers has also directed several episodes of the Disney+ series — is similar, he says, and he gets to experience the fame cycle all over again, this time from a different, more experienced position in his personal and professional life.

"So I guess my response to it all is, how fortunate am I?" says Weathers, who grew up admiring actors such as Woody Strode, whose combination of physique and acting prowess in "Spartacus" made an early impression. Others he looked up to included actors Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte and athletes Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali, stars who broke the mold and the color barrier, helping to clear the way for those who followed in their footsteps.

"There are so many people that came before me who I admired and whose success I wanted to emulate, and just kind of hit the benchmarks they hit in terms of success, who created a pathway that I've been able to walk and find success as a result. And hopefully I can inspire someone else to do good work as well," he says. "I guess I'm just a lucky guy."

Motor City Comic Con

Friday-Sunday

Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi

Adult tickets $30-$40 daily ($85 for the weekend) in advance, $40-$50 daily ($95 for the weekend) at the door

Child tickets $10 daily ($20 for the weekend) in advance, $20 daily ($30 for the weekend) at the door; kids free on Sunday, kids 5 and under free all weekend

motorcitycomiccon.com