Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Six choices for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend

Motor City Comic Con at Suburban Collection Showplace

Besides loads of pop culture, comic books and cosplay, this annual con has a slew of celebrity guests offering photo opps and autographs for a fee. Some highlights include Christopher Lloyd, Carl Weathers, Tony Danza, Edward Furlong, Laurie Holden, Jonathan Frakes and Mick Foley. Noon-7 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Adult admission starts at $30. 46100 Grand River, Novi. Motorcitycomiccon.com.

Backyard Art Fair in Ferndale and Oak Park

Two local artists started this grassroots event during the pandemic when all the art festivals were canceled and social distancing was all the rage. The Backyard Art Fair lives on with more than 75 participates at more than 20 locations throughout Ferndale and Oak Park. Along with handcrafted gifts and treasures, there will be baked goods, flowers, food and more for sale. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Find more details and a map at backyardartfair.com.

River Cruises on the Detroit Princess

The weather is warming up, and so is the schedule on the Detroit Princess. This weekend, hop on the boat for the lunch cruise (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) or the sunset dinner cruise (6 p.m.-10:30 p.m.) on Saturday. Tickets start at $59 for adults and both cruises include a buffet meal. There's a cash bar, too. Boat docks at 1 Civic Center Drive, Detroit. (517) 627-2154. Detroitprincess.com.

95.5 WYCD Hoedown 2023 at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Grammy Award-winning country superstar Tim McGraw headlines this year’s Hoedown, which will have two stages filled with all styles of country music. Other big names are Chris Janson and Kassi Ashton. 3 p.m. Sat. $39.50 and up. 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100. 313presents.com.

J. Navarro & the Traitors at the Magic Bag

To celebrate its second full-length album, “All of Us or None,” Detroit-based reggae/ska band J. Navarro & the Traitors will perform in Ferndale following their recent appearance at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Saturday night they’ll be joined by friends the Scotch Bonnets from Baltimore, Maryland, and Michigan bands Grey Matter and Macho. The first 100 people through the door will get a free cassette of unreleased material from J. Navarro & the Traitors. 8 p.m. Sat. $20 in advance. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991. Themagicbag.com.

97.9 WJLB Hip-Hop Smackdown at Fox Theatre

Celebrating 50 years of the hip-hop, the Fox Theatre will host a stacked lineup headlined by the queen bee herself Lil’ Kim. She’s joined by E-40, Scarface and Uncle Luke. Doors open at 7 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. $69 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.