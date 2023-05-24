Things to do Memorial Day weekend in Metro Detroit

10 choices for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this Memorial Day weekend

Cranbrook on the Green mini golf course at Cranbrook Art Museum

Part art installation, part mini golf course, this attraction returns for a second season with two new holes. Chosen by a blind jury, the new concepts are “Glassy Green” from Cranbrook Academy of Art student Katie Mongoven, which was inspired by the windows of the Cranbrook dining hall. The other is an homage to a Greek theater, developed by sisters Priscilla and Gabriela Lloyd, who are on the exhibition team at Cranbrook Institute of Science. The course opens this week through Sept. 3. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. and Fri.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. $15, $10 for Art members and Detroit residents, $8 children younger than 12. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrookartmuseum.org/mini-golf.

Ya’ssoo Greek Festival at St. George Greek Orthodox Church

Eat, dance and enjoy live music at this annual community festival. There are also cooking demonstrations, church tours and magic shows for the kids. 4-10 p.m. Fri. and noon-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $3 admission. 43816 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. yassoogreekfestival.com.

Novi BBQ Fest at 12 Mile Crossing

Try barbecue from across around town and across the country as food trucks line up at this weekend event that also has more than 300 craft beers to choose from, plus kids activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., noon-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free admission and parking. 44175 W. 12 Mile, Novi. Novibbqfest.com.

African Liberation Day Weekend Event at Alkebu-lan Village

Presented by the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, this weekend event celebrates the achievement of people from Africa and African unity. The Intergenerational Pan African Panel is 6-8 p.m. Fri. and an ALD celebration is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. There will be an African marketplace both days. 7701 Harper, Detroit. alkebulanvillage.com.

Terry Matlen’s “Raw” Exhibition at Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center

This ongoing exhibit features works by internationally recognized artist and author Terry Matlen and includes mostly small oil paintings. The show’s theme touches on psychology, dreams, fairytales and symbolism. Runs through June 1. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. (248) 644-0866.

Kensington Metropark Art Fair

Browse works by more than 100 artists from across the country with nature in springtime as the backdrop. The lakeside Kensington Art Fair also has hands-on activities, live music and a variety of food. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon. Admission is free, daily park admission is $10. 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford. Kensingtonartfair.com.

Movement at Hart Plaza

Electronic music fans from all over the globe will head to Detroit this weekend for the annual, pulsating Movement festival. This year's headliners are Three 6 Mafia, Kash Doll, Carl Craig featuring Jon Dixon, Kevin Saunderson, Kaskade Redux and many more. 2 p.m.-midnight Sat.-Sun. and 2-11 p.m. Mon. For the full line up, ticketing and all the official after party details, visit movementfestival.com.

Memorial Day Events at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery

A group of Michigan soldiers known as the Polar Bears will be honored for history they made more than 100 years ago when they returned from fighting Russians. The annual WWI Polar Bear Memorial Day service is set for 11 a.m. Mon. The day before, there will be a free Memorial Day concert with the Birmingham Concert Band at 3 p.m. Sun. All weekend there will be 400 large American flags lining the causeway of the entire park. 621 W. Long Lake Road, Troy. Whitechapelcemetery.com.

Logic at Fox Theatre

Grammy Award-nominated rapper, producer and songwriter Logic rolls through town with his “College Park” tour with special opening act Juicy J. The tour is in support of his eight studio album of the same name, his first since moving from Def Jam Recordings to BMG. 8 p.m. Sun. PRICE. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

Memorial Day Parade in St. Clair Shores

The 70th annual parade features military groups and vehicles, marching bands, classic cars and other family friendly fun. Organizers say to expect some new participants this year, including actors Claudia Wells and Donald Fulilove from "Back to the Future." The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sun. on Jeffferson from Nine Mile to 11 Mile, St. Clair Shores. scsparade.org. There are also community Memorial Day parades at in downtown Royal Oak (9 a.m. Mon.), downtown Farmington (10 a.m. Mon.), City Center in Sterling Heights (10 a.m. Mon.) and in Hazel Park (10 a.m.. Mon.).

Melody Baetens