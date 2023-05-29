Groovin' and movin' at Movement 2023

The Detroit News

The Movement Music Festival wrapped up Monday in Detroit, with tens of thousands of fans descending on Hart Plaza for the three-day electronic music extravangza.

Official attendance figures were not available late Monday, but the traditional Memorial Day weekend fest drew 25,000 to 30,000 people each day during Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to festival spokeswoman Morin Yousif. More than 100 acts performed on six stages under sunny skies and warm temperatures as crowds grooved to the thumping beats.

"The music has been awesome," said Yousif. "People have been happy. It's been a great weekend."