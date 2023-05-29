ENTERTAINMENT

Groovin' and movin' at Movement 2023

The Movement Music Festival wrapped up Monday in Detroit, with tens of thousands of fans descending on Hart Plaza for the three-day electronic music extravangza.

Clea Calvin of Brooklyn, New York, dances to the techno music on Memorial Day at Movement 2023 in Hart Plaza.

Official attendance figures were not available late Monday, but the traditional Memorial Day weekend fest drew 25,000 to 30,000 people each day during Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to festival spokeswoman Morin Yousif. More than 100 acts performed on six stages under sunny skies and warm temperatures as crowds grooved to the thumping beats. 

Techno artist Audion performs on the main stage Monday during the final day of the annual electronic music festival in Detroit's Hart Plaza.

"The music has been awesome," said Yousif. "People have been happy. It's been a great weekend."

