Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Beyond downtown Detroit's Grand Prix, here are six choices for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend

Bark on Biddle in Downtown Wyandotte

A dog-friendly extravaganza with shopping, socializing, drinks and entertainment. Watch the Ultimate Air Dogs Jumping Competition all weekend, plus other contests like the “Pug Run,” costume contests, biggest hairball competition and a lot of other fun stuff for furry friends and their families. 4-10 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. $5 admission for 13 and older. Oak and Biddle, Wyandotte. Barkonbiddle.com.See also: Dog Days of Summer adoption event at Meadowbrook Amphitheatre, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.

Dierks Bentley at Pine Knob Music Theatre

This award-winning country and bluegrass superstar is bringing his Gravel & Gold Tour to town with opening acts Jordan Davis and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. Tuttle was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the Grammy Awards, and won the Best Bluegrass Album award. 7 p.m. Fri. $36 and up. 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston. (248) 377-0100. 313presents.com.

Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena

The Grand Prix isn’t the only big sporting event in downtown Detroit this weekend. Boxing superstar and Claressa Shields of Michigan will defend her undisputed middleweight crown against Maricela Cornejo for the main event. The night also features an appearance by hip-hop star Kash Doll, who will walk Shields do the ring, and Motown legends the Four Tops, set to sing the National Anthem. 6 p.m. Sat. $32 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

Palmer Park Art Fair in Palmer Park

Artists from around the country will showcase their talents at this 10th annual neighborhood art festival. The juried show also has family friendly activities, music, food trucks, a beer tent, books and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free admission and parking. Woodward between Six and Seven Mile roads, Detroit. Palmerparkartfair.com. See also: Art on the Grand in downtown Farmington Saturday and Sunday.

Ferndale Pride in Downtown Ferndale

Celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community at this annual street fair featuring vendors, food truck, health resources, animal adoption, DJs, live bands, drag performances, dancing and family friendly fun. Since 2011, Ferndale Pride has given back $330,000 to area nonprofits. 12:30-10 p.m. W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. Ferndalepride.com.

Concert of Colors with Las Cafeteras in Mexicantown Plaza

The annual, diverse music festival Concert of Colors is hosting an extra event this year, Saturday in Mexicantown. Hear Los Angeles Afro-Mexican and Americana band Las Cafeteras, plus Camilla Cantu, DJ Cisco, Gabriel Duran and other acts like Ballet Folklórico Raíces Mexicanas de Detroit, which kicks things off. 2 p.m. Sat. Free admission. 21st street and Bagley, Detroit. concertofcolors.com.

Melody Baetens