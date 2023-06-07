Motor City Pride Festival celebrates LGBTQ+ community in Detroit

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

Get ready for a celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and allied communities this weekend during Detroit’s annual Motor City Pride Festival.

The annual pride festival will return this year to Hart Plaza as Michigan’s largest pride celebration. The festival will take place from Saturday-Sunday with an entertainment lineup of more than 49 different acts and 200 performers. Guests can also expect an array of food vendors and exhibit booths.

French singer and musician Jordy will perform at this year’s festival. The Guinness Book of World Records listed him as the youngest singer ever to chart a No. 1 song — at age 4½ in 1992 — with the song “It’s Tough to be a Baby.” Jordy recently release an album titled “Boy.”

“We are really excited about the entertainment," said Dave Wait, chairman of Motor City Pride. "Our headliner is JORDY. We have a few drag queens from Ru Paul coming. We also really take pride in featuring local artists from Detroit and giving them a platform. There will be four different stages, a family area, and a variety of small vendors. It will be great to be on the riverfront, sit back, enjoy the music, and be there with friends.”

Admission to the festival is $5, with no charge for youth 12 and younger. Sunday's pride parade will offer free viewing along the entire parade route. With the growth of the festival over the past years, there will be an entirely new entrance experience for guests.

“The main thing now is we have a different admission process," Wait said. "Last year the attendance was beyond our belief and the lines were really long. People can buy advance tickets on the website: $5 plus the credit card fees. We have a new company to speed up security and admission as well. In the past, we would check IDs over 21 at the front gate. We removed the check from the admission gate to speed up the lines.”

Guests can find the entrance gate located off Jefferson Avenue at the UAW-Ford building on the west side of Hart Plaza. Security will check all bags and individuals coming into the festival. Items that are not allowed include weapons, umbrellas, beverages, coolers, bicycles, drones, air horns, laser pointers, and poles.

On Saturday, the festival will begin at 1 p.m. and go on until 9 p.m. The admission gates will close at 8 p.m. The entertainment lineup, spanning four different stages, can be found on the Motor City Pride website. There will also be plenty of food choices with around 14 food trucks, according to the event website.

On Sunday, the pride parade begins at noon. The festival on Sunday will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Gates will close at 6 p.m.

“The parade ... goes down Griswald and the Jefferson service drive. I recommend that guests be in front of Huntington Place for a great birds-eye view and easy parking,” he said.

The mission of Motor City Pride has remained the same: To foster pride in and respect for the LGBTQ community. Since its conception back in 1972, the celebration of Detroit pride has done tremendous work for the recognition of LGBT rights and equality. Celebration of Michigan’s Motor City Pride is a great opportunity for attendees to support this mission.

“Detroit is a welcoming place to live, work, and raise your families, but we are still realistic that there is still work to be done to open the hearts and minds of people. We look forward to welcoming all allies to the event!” said Dave Wait.

