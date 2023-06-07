Things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend

In addition to Motor City Pride at Hart Plaza, here are more six choices for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend

Swiggin’ Pig BBQ in Downtown Wyandotte

This indoor and outdoor event has barbecue vendors plus other cuisine, a full bar on Maple street, a midway with games and rides, plus concerts and a whiskey tasting event inside at District 142 venue. 4-10 p.m. Thurs., 3-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun. No charge except for Thursday’s Chase Wright concert ($15) and for the whiskey tasting events. Downtown Wyandotte. District142live.com.

Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival

Some of the highlights of this year’s two-week festival, its 30th season, include three concerts from the Emerson String Quartet as part of its farewell tour, a chamber music performance of the first act of “Cosi fan Tutte” with the Detroit Opera Young Artist Program and Detroit Chamber Wings & Strings (Sunday at the Seligman Performing Arts Center) and a series of piano performances from returning performer Alessio Bax. Things kick off at 7:30 p.m. Sat. with “Adventures in Harmony” at Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor. Visit greatlakeschambermusic.org for a full list of performances and venues and get ticket information.

Medieval Faire at Canterbury Village

Vikings, princesses, pirates, knights, minstrels and more will gather at this themed event, which has vendors, food and entertainment, as well as great people watching. This is the second of two weekends, which holds a pirate theme with musicians, fire-breathers, jesters and other performers. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $14.99, $7.99 for ages 2-12, veterans and military members, plus $3 processing fee and $5 parking per vehicle. 2325 Joslyn, Lake Orion. Canterburyvillage.com.

Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest at Geary Park Ferndale

Part contemporary art fair, part skateboarding contest, this yearly event is a celebration of creativity and skate culture. Not just skateboarding, the contests also showcases scooters, inline skating and BMX bikes. There are also food trucks and activities for little kids. Partial proceeds will benefit Ferndale park improvements and community programs. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Free admission. 1198 Earle, Ferndale. Gravityferndale.com.

“Vices and Virtues” at Detroit Contemporary

“Resurgences III: Vices and Virtues” is a collection of sculptures and paintings by Detroit artist Nivek Monet that aims to explore the complex and contradictory nature of human behavior. Opening reception is 6-10 p.m. Sat. and the show runs through June 25. 487 W. Alexandrine, Detroit. Nivekmonet.com.

“Outside” film premiere at Emagine Royal Oak

Kwende Ried’s indie production company Chedda Boy Films is hosting a premiere screening of the movie “Outside,” about live on the streets of Detroit. Ried was a member of the Detroit rap group Chedda Boyz and is now a filmmaker. “Outside” stars Skilla Baby, Semaj Lesley and Eazy the Block Captain. Doors open at 7 p.m. Sat. 200 N. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 414-1000.