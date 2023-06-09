Supporters toast Detroit News bourbon, $26K raised for charity

Detroit ― The Detroit News staff and readers kicked off the summer Friday evening by toasting a successful fundraiser with Detroit City Distillery that raised more than $26,000 for children's charities in a single day.

The Detroit News Bourbon Anniversary party at the Distillery's tasting room in Eastern Market drew nearly 250 supporters to cheer history, charity and great spirits.

The distillery produced The News' 150th Anniversary Single Barrel Bourbon in celebration of 150 years of reporting history. The News was first published as The Evening News on Aug. 23, 1873.

“I like the bourbon," said Nick Thornlon, 44, who lives nearby and heard about the event through a friend. "It’s one of my favorite of the spirits from the distillery. It’s got a nice plumy and fruity taste to it. It’s not super spicy ― more on the sweeter side for those who like that.”

The limited-edition bourbon sold out within an hour of its release online at detroitcitydistillery.com. The collectible bottles of single batch bourbon, which feature an image of a historic 1933 front page announcing "PROHIBITION OUT," are $150 each, with $100 donated to the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation and Sparky Anderson's CATCH, a nonprofit benefiting children at Henry Ford hospitals.

More than $26,000 was raised Friday morning and a portion of the money paid for drinks sold during the evening party were set aside for the charities.

"I think this is an innovative partnership, and I personally don't know anything like this in recent history that's done anything like this in the city of Detroit," said Michael Forsyth, co-founder of Detroit City Distillery. "One thing that makes this really special is that working together is the Detroit way. It's a huge honor for The News as they've told every piece of history for the last 150 years and that deserved a big birthday bash."

The Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation has given more than $2 million in college scholarships to more than 1,000 Michigan high school seniors since 1980 and is sponsoring four interns at The News this summer. The News is not collecting any profits from the limited bourbon collection.

"We do a lot of philanthropy but nothing ever this public or this magnitude," Forsyth said. "This is extra special to raise $25,000 in a single hour for two children's charities. We love being part of the city and doing more than making great spirits, but making a direct difference."

The party Friday featured restaurants Marrow Provision and Midnight Temple.

News staffers served up tastes of the specialty bourbon in a vintage 1963 airstream bar to customers not wanting to open their collectible bottles.

Detroit City Distillery began production on the historic bottle in February. While their tasting room is on Riopelle, the bottle was crafted at their Whiskey Factory: the old Goldberg’s Brewing and former Stroh's manufacturing facility.

Among those attending the event Friday were avid News readers Anne Marie Moses, 64, of Clarkston and her husband Marc, 60.

The couple collects different spirits. They were excited to add the bourbon to their collection. “They sold out, but I was there at 8 a.m. on the website. Single barrel bourbon, it’s awesome," Moses said.

Marc Moses described the bourbon as an “amazing new flavor with no burn.”

Jan Bolf, 42, of Warren attended with her friend to sample the drink and take in the atmosphere.

“The mint julip tastes amazing and the music is great," she said. "We’re just enjoying the beautiful weather today.”

Detroit News Staff Writers Samin Hassan and Melody Baetens contributed