Taylor Swift haze descends on Detroit. 'It's a once in a lifetime experience'

Shawntay Lewis

The Detroit News

Forget the haze from the Canadian wildfires or lavender haze. The real haze in downtown Detroit Friday was the building hysteria for the first of megastar Taylor Swift's two soldout shows at Ford Field.

Swift-mania bubbled up in downtown Detroit as thousands gathered on Madison and Brush streets near the stadium to buy merchandise. Even with some tickets selling for thousands of dollars to the highly anticipated show, fans, many dressed in colorful outfits reflecting the different "eras" of Swift's career, called it the "a once in a lifetime experience."

"It’s usually, you get an album or a new song, but she’s giving us everything," said Ciara Richardson, 25, of Lake City, who spent about $700 for her resale ticket from Seatgeek and expects it will be worth it.

Christine Dang traveled all the way from Toronto for the show. The 23-year-old waited for 3 1/2 hours to get merch Friday and spent $50 on different items. Dang and and her friends rented an Airbnb for the concert weekend.

"We chose Airbnb, we bought the tickets the release day and the airbnb basically right after," said Alex Thepsouranh, Dang's friend, also from Toronto.

Even Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on the action, welcoming Swift with a personalized message about the state that tied into many of Swift's songs and album titles.

"This is our place, we make the rules," she said, a play on a lyric from the artist's song, "Lover."

She ended the message, saying she's "personally in her 'Reputation' era" and asked the fans, "Are you ready for it?"

In November last year, Swift announced she was returning to Ford Field for her Eras tour, her first in five years. Described by the superstar as as "a journey through all of my musical eras of my career," the 20-city tour kicks off March 18 in Glendale, Ariz. and wraps Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

Mom-daughter concert trip

Shannon Clausen, 48 of North Bay Ontario drove 6 hours to with her daughter Cassy, 15, to get to the concert.

“(The drive takes) 6 hours with no stops. Right now, it would take about 7 hours and 28 minutes (to go back)," Clausen said.

The mother-daughter duo were enjoying the daytime merch sales and listening to music. Songs playing in the streets include "The Great War" and "Love Story" among others from a 99.5 WYCD booth.

“I got tickets as soon as they came out last November. We got them the first try. They were about $250 for the lower bowl seats," Clausen said.

Fans are expecting the special songs tonight to be "Back to December" because actor Taylor Lautner, who dated Swift, is from Grand Rapids; "King of My Heart" because of the Motown mention; or "Me" for Pride Month. But Cassy's dream song she hopes to be played is "You're On Your Own Kid." This is also Cassy's first concert.