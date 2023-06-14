Greek traditions celebrated at Opa!Fest

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

St. Nicholas Opa!Fest Greek Festival returns on its 30th year of celebrations for a 3-day weekend of authentic Greek foods, dances and traditions.

The festival is the largest celebration in Metro Detroit of Hellenic culture and faith. This year, it will return from Friday through Sunday with an exciting lineup of activities at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Troy. Parishioners from the church have worked hard to prepare authentic costumes, food, and musical experiences of Greece for all to enjoy.

At the festival, there will be an array of exciting activities for adults and kids. Guests will be able to participate in Greek dancing, cooking demonstrations, live music and cultural exhibits.

During the weekend, chef Christina Xenos from Los Angeles will host a live Greek cooking demonstration. There will also be an Iron Chef Competition on Saturday and a cooking competition on Sunday in which families can participate.

Food includes delectable pastries, classic Greek cuisine, and coffee from the Pastry Shop and the Kafenio. Festival bakers will be making fresh honey-drenched baklava, fenekia and sesame cookies. You can also expect platters of lamb shank, gyro, kebobs and Greek meatballs.

The festival will also host a large Greek marketplace selling T-shirts, jewelry, arts & crafts and more. More than 200 dancers will perform traditional folk dances from Greece throughout the weekend and there will be daily opportunities to dance along to a live Greek band. For those interested in Greek culture and religion, tours of the beautiful Saint Nicholas Church will be available. Expect raffles and prizes throughout the weekend as well.

Admission to the festival is $3 for adults or three canned goods per person. Canned goods will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank. Children 12 and younger get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the event.

Opa!Fest brings all the aromas, sounds, tastes, and traditions of Greece to the metro area.

St. Nicholas Opa!Fest Greek Festival

760 W. Wattle Road Troy, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday