Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Here are 10 ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend

Canton Liberty Fest at Heritage Park

A carnival, live performances, vendors, food trucks, a Juneteenth celebration and other family friendly fun is on deck in Canton this weekend for this annual event. Fireworks are set for Friday night just after dusk. This year organizers have developed a smartphone app with schedules and maps, search for “Canton Liberty Fest” on the Apple or Google Play store. Thurs.-Sat. 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton. (734) 394-5460. cantonlibertyfest.com.

Art in the Sun in Downtown Northville

Browse contemporary art, handicraft, unique finds and classic compositions at this outdoor, juried art show. Art in the Sun also has entertainment, a beer and wine garden and food vendors. 3-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. W. Cady near S. Wing, Northville. northvillearthouse.org/artinthesun.

Whitney Cummings at MotorCity Casino Hotel

Stand-up comedian, podcast host and writer Whitney Cummings takes the stage of the Sound Board venue inside MotorCity Casino Hotel for an event sponsored by Defeat the Label. The Michigan-based nonprofit aims to end bullying by empowering students. The event is open to those 21 and up. 8 p.m. Fri. $51 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. 313Presents.com.

Capuchin Souper Summer Celebration at Comerica Park

Ahee Jewelers hosts a social event to raise funds for the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Enjoy food, drinks, live music from Your Generation and a fireworks show at dusk. Raffle tickets are sold for $5 each with a chance to win high-end jewelry from Ahee. Event is open to those 21 and older. 7:30 p.m. Sat. Enter at E. Adams and Whiterell, Detroit. ahee.com/about-ahee/capuchin-souper-summer-celebration-2023.

The Oak Ridge Boys at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

This American country band has released dozens of hits and have won just about every music trophy available throughout their 50-year career. Two of their singles, “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue,” topped both the country and pop charts. 8 p.m. Sat. $69 and up. 7096 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200. andiamoshowroom.com.

EyesOn Design at Ford House

The main event in this weekend of programming is Sunday’s Automotive Design Exhibition, which is judged by automotive designers using professional design criteria, not restoration or authenticity, making it a unique car event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $35. Children younger than 10 and active military duty members get in free. 1100 Lakeshore Drive, Grosse Pointe Shores. eyesondesign.org/car-show.

Southfield Garden Walk in Southfield

Nine backyard ponds and other water features are the star of the 16th annual Southfield Garden Walk. From the city’s Parks & Recreation building, be shuttled around to each location, or grab a map and explore in your own vehicle. In addition to the views, participants will get tips and ideas for what they can do in their own yards. 2-5 p.m. Sun. $10. 26000 Evergreen, Southfield. Southfieldparksandgarden.org.

Ramy Youssef at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef is probably best known for playing the title role in the Hulu comedy series “Ramy,” for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor. He’s also the co-creator of “Mo,” a dramedy series that premiered on Netflix in August. He’s also listed as the director of an episode of “The Bear” for its second season, which comes out on Hulu June 22. 6 p.m. Sun. $38-$48. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980. Royaloakmusictheatre.com.

Weezer at Pine Knob Music Theatre

The band’s Indie Rock Roadtrip tour includes opening acts Modest Mouse and Momma. Weezer is expected to play hits from throughout the bands decades-long career, including their 2021 full-length album “Van Weezer.” 7 p.m. Sun. $39.50 and up. 33 Bob Seger, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

Father’s Day Comedy Explosion at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

Horace HB Sanders hosts this evening of laughs featuring stand-up comedy from Shanie D, Comic J Will, Foolish, Mike Chase, Simply Shanell and Ms. Joyce. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $35 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500. Musichall.org.

Melody Baetens