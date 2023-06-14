WDRQ-FM in Detroit acquired by Christian broadcasting network

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

New Country radio station WDRQ-FM (93.1) is being acquired by Family Life Broadcasting System, a Christian broadcasting network, which will begin airing later this summer, reports Radio Online.

Cumulus Media sold WDRQ to Family Life for $10 million and it will convert to a noncommercial operation, Radio Online says. The media company also owns News/Talk WJR-AM (760) and WDVD-FM, both in Detroit.

Since 2013, WDRQ has played country music under the Nash FM brand. Then in 2020, it switched to New Country 93.1. Cumulus says the current brand will remain until closing, then continue as an online-only stream.

Family Life Radio was started more than 57 years ago by Warren Bolthouse. The station broadcasted 12 hours a day from a basement. Today, the network has grown to broadcast across 11 states, playing contemporary Christian music for more than 17 million people. In total, the Christian company owns about 20 stations in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

In Michigan, FLR reaches about 80% of the state's population through various stations including 96.7 FM in Albion, 101.1 FM in Battle Creek, 1110 AM in Mason, and 99.7 FM in Midland.

Once the sale closes, WDRQ will compete with another contemporary station, Educational Media Foundation's "K-Love" WDKL-FM (102.7).