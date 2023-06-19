Comedian Ramy Youssef proves again to be unique voice of Muslim Americans at Royal Oak show

Samin Hassan

In "immigrant style," comedian Ramy Youssef tried out a fresh set of new jokes for a Michigan crowd Sunday at Royal Oak Music Theatre, spilling everything that came to mind and leaving nothing up to the imagination.

From jokes about his time trapped in an Israeli airport security office to details about his Muslim parents' unwillingness to try therapy, the Egyptian wonder kid yet again brought an unconventional take on the Muslim American experience to his routine.

Youssef, a Golden Globe nominee, has received critical acclaim for his hit Hulu show, "Ramy," which features the struggle of his main character, Ramy Hassan, as he grapples with the confusion of his life as an American Muslim in today's day and age. The show wrapped its third season last year. Each one presents a unique central premise of his life experiences with faith, relationships, and family as he entered adulthood. Fans of Youssef's work have been wondering what's next for the comedian.

A line of eager showgoers wrapped around Royal Oak Music Theatre to welcome the comedian back to Michigan for Sunday's comedy act. With a majority of his fan base being Muslim Americans with similar diasporic experiences, the stand-up act drew in a huge crowd of Muslim, Arab, and Southeast Asian Michiganders. Metro Detroit is home to the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita, making the venue a smart target for Youssef's return to the comedy stage.

Heading into the event, audience members were only told 3 things about the show: It was an 18+ event, doors opened at 6, and no phones were allowed during the show. The mystery behind the content of Youssef's set grew strong as to what was in store.

Almost seamlessly, the music in Sunday's venue before Youssef's act switched dynamically between Western and Egyptian influences, perfectly exemplifying his routine: living in the American diaspora. It seems that the comedian finds much of his comedy routine to be rooted in his own crisis at finding the balance between his two conflicting identities. For many second-generation immigrants, identity is a cultural mesh that can at times feel like a jumbled mess, but also be a unique blend of differences that ultimately ends up working out.

His two identities as an Egyptian-American are always at odds. And while grappling with identity isn't new in comedy ― consider POC comedians such as Hasan Minhaj and Trevor Noah ― the way Youssef presents these ideas are far different than any comedian to date.

During Sunday's show, his ability to disclose even the darkest of thoughts through comedy is the beauty of Youssef's act. At times, uncomfortable, it left audience members with grim yet humorous life anecdotes to which almost any person living in the American diaspora can relate.

With an ambitious attempt to take on the heavy task of Muslim representation in media, Youssef tells stories that reach groundbreaking heights for narrative storytelling in the entertainment industry. Even when staying true to this shared experience, Youssef makes clear his own unique life accounts with Sunday's act. The show was one of his first performances since the finale of his Hulu show last year, but it proved that he still has the knack for gritty and offbeat comedic routines.

shassan@detroitnews.com