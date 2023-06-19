Shimmer on the River to celebrate 20th with awards ceremony, family activities

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is back this year with its annual Shimmer on the River Fundraiser to celebrate its 20th anniversary of riverfront transformation.

The family-friendly event takes place 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Valade Park in Detroit. Highlights include performances by a Prince tribute band, children's activities, food and more.

“Shimmer on the River is the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s largest annual fundraiser,” said Sarah Couyoumjian, director of Detroit Riverfront events and branding. “This year, we are excited to celebrate the conservancy’s 20th anniversary and present Shimmer Awards to James and Ann Nicholson and to Mariam Noland and James Kelly."

James Nicholson is the chairman of Detroit-based PVS Chemicals, the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The Nicholsons have been supporters of the conservancy since 2008, investing in the riverfront to help make improvements.

Mariam Noland and Jim Kelly have been involved with the conservancy since its inception. Noland works on the inaugural board and has helped to create Detroit's Dequindre Cut pathway. Kelly is a national leader in education, sharing his passion for advocacy through volunteering, Couyoumjian said.

This year, Shimmer will offer a Venice Beach-inspired experience, featuring activities such as face painting, craft activities, photo experiences and custom apparel for sale.

"Our Adventure Park and Riverfront Boardwalk activities return for all-ages fun," said Couyoumjian. "New for this year is a live performance by the Prince tribute band the Purple Xperience, a kids dance party, lawn games, outdoor fire pits and so much more.”

Adventure Park allows guests to climb a rock wall to view the riverfront or participate in an obstacle course, inflatable axe throwing and other activities. There will also be a Shimmer Kids Dance Party at Valade Beach with a DJ, dancing and giveaways.

Food will be available from Hell Yeah Dogs, Drunken Rooster, Galindos, Jackson Five Food Truck, Vegan Nova, Nu Deli and Meltdown Creamery.

Tickets to Shimmer are $150 each, and ticket holders can bring up to two children. Kinds 12 and younger get in for free. VIP tickets to Shimmer are $250 each and include access to an exclusive VIP reception. During the VIP reception, the conservancy will celebrate Shimmer Award honorees.

The conservancy hopes to raise about $350,000 this year to help with the maintenance of the riverfront, which attracts more than 3 million visitors annually.

“It’s an opportunity for our community to come together in celebration of the incredible work happening along our riverfront," said Cassie Brenske, chief development officer of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. "All while helping raise the funds necessary to sustain and steward the riverfront for all.”

Shimmer on the River

2670 Atwater St., Detroit at Robert C. Valade Park

5-9 p.m. Thursday

Tickets: $150, main event; $250, VIP

detroitriverfront.org