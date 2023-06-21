School's out: 13 summer activities to check out

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

Summer comes and goes in the blink of an eye and there are a short number of hot, sunny days before the long, cold Michigan winter begins again.

With summer's fast arrival this year, some parents may wonder how to entertain their kids. Luckily, the Detroit area is filled with engaging and diverse things for children of all ages to enjoy.

Whether you want to head out for some outdoor fun or get your kids ready for the upcoming school year with interactive hands-on teaching experiences, we've got you covered. Fill up your summer this year with trips to Greenfield Village for a historic baseball game or head over to Beacon Park every Sunday for entertainment-packed Family Fun Days.

For a summer movie experience, Campus Martius Park's Movie Nights in the D is a perfect way to enjoy popcorn and flicks on the lawn. For children of all abilities and with certain sensory needs, the Detroit Zoo will host sensory friendly events all summer.

School's out and it's time to head out with the whole family for a summer of fun-filled activities for the kids to enjoy. Here's a guide to all the exciting events and things to do with kids this summer in Metro Detroit.

Beacon Park Family Fun Days: Every Sunday from 1-5 p.m., now-Aug. 29 at Beacon Park, 1901 Grand River Ave. Families are invited to a variety of free events for community members of all ages. Music, games interactive performances and puppet shows are just a few of the festivities. This year's events will offer hands-on science and technology activities to introduce children to the world of STEM. Check out the event for robotics, virtual reality experiences and more. For a list of events visit empoweringmichigan.com/event/family-fun-days-2/2021-06-06/

Movie Nights in the D: 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward, Detroit. For the entire summer, the entire family can enjoy free outdoor movie nights with live entertainment before the movie screenings and there will be giveaways for guests. Bring your own snacks, chairs and blankets for this popular Detroit summer experience.

Detroit Zoo BrickLive: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., now-Sept. 4 at the Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. The BrickLive event features supersized sculptures of all kinds of wild animals from 12-foot giraffe models to massive mako sharks. The event will showcase dazzling displays of toy brick models made of more than 2 million bricks and will also include special activities from the Robot Garage and Zoo Corps. For tickets and information, visit detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/bricklive/

City of Champions at Legoland Discovery Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., now-Sunday at Legoland Discovery Center, 4240 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills. It's Champion's Day in Lego City, so it's time to head to the Michigan Discovery Center for an epic set of Lego City Mission to complete. Children can join creative workshops, enjoy family brick-building days, and join a scavenger hunt throughout the week. Head to the website to buy tickets at www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/michigan.

Historic Baseball in Greenfield Village: Most weekends, from now until Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. This summer event will feature a step into the 19th century summer, where players will take the field with uniforms, equipment and umpiring used in 1867. Along with the baseball action, there will be live brass music and the whistle of a passing steam locomotive. For more details, visit www.thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/historic-base-ball-games/

Sensory Friendly Evenings at the Detroit Zoo: 3-7 p.m. June 28, July 24, and Aug. 30 at the Detroit Zoo. Starting this month, the Detroit Zoo will be hosting three sensory-friendly evenings for guests with sensory needs. During these times, the zoo will be open to all visitors, but the park will be adjusted for special accommodations to individuals of all abilities. This includes reduced volumes, adjusted lights, altered music and limited effects for the park and its attractions. For more information, visit detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/sensory-friendly-evenings/

Experiment with History at the Henry Ford Museum: 10 a.m.-noon daily, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Take your kids to the Henry Ford Museum this summer to investigate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) through the eyes of past innovators with interactive hands-on activities. Your children can learn about how machines we use have impacted the way we manufacture products at the Made in America: Manufacturing exhibit. www.thehenryford.org.

Bike Safari at the Detroit Zoo: 6-9 p.m., July 14 and Aug. 11. Grab your helmets and head to the Detroit Zoo for an after-hours look at your favorite animals. The course will offer a variety of surfaces for this family-friendly adventure. For tickets, visit detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/bike-safari/

Wolverine Lake Tuesdays In the Park: 5:30-7 p.m. July 11 and Aug. 15 at the Village of Wolverine Lake, 2500 Benstein Road. The Village of Wolverine Lake Park and Recreation Board will be hosting free summer activities for kids. There will be inflatables, a mini festival maze, and a hands-on educational Nature Mythbusters table for kids to enjoy at the Clara Miller Park. For details, visit ww.wolverinelake.com/news_detail_T33_R660.php

Sea Life Michigan Aquarium Talks & Feedings: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, all summer at the Sea Life Michigan Aquarium, 4316 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills. Be sure to check out the Sea Life Aquarium this summer for one of their educational talks and interactive touch pool experiences with sea life. You and your kids can learn about the amazing creatures at Sea Life with interactive talks from their team. Be sure to check out the rest of the aquarium's exhibit for some under-the-sea fun! For more information, visit www.visitsealife.com/michigan/plan-your-day/before-you-visit/talks-feedings/

Friday Late Nights at the Michigan Science Center: Until 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R, Detroit. If you're looking for a fun and educational night out, join MI-Sci for a unique opportunity to explore the museum's galleries and catch a theater show after hours. With hands-on exhibits, interactive displays, and engaging shows, this is the perfect way for your child to discover the wonders of science and technology. For more information head to mi-sci.org.

Art for Kids at K.OSS Contemporary Art: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays now through Saturday, June 24 at K.OSS Contemporary Art, 2055 Gratiot Ave., Detroit. Kids will be introduced to the history of art and learn various techniques to create their own pieces of art. Visit www.kossgallery.com/events

Summer Reading for Kids: 2-3 p.m., June 29 and July 6 at Chandler Park. Join the Detroit Public Library for some summer fun reading activities at Chandler Park. Each event will have its own special theme for kids to take part in. Check out detroitpubliclibrary.org for more information.