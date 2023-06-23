Doja Cat sets Little Caesars Arena date this fall with Ice Spice

Critically acclaimed rapper, singer, songwriter and performer Doja Cat will bring her 24-date “The Scarlet Tour” to Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 10.

Fans will need to register in advance at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/dojacat2023. Advance registration is open through 1 a.m. Sunday. According to 313 Presents, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that gets them access to Wednesday’s presale.

A limited number of tickets will also go on sale during general on sale starting at 10 a.m. June 30 at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The 27-year-old Grammy Award-winning Doja Cat is bringing New York City rapper Ice Spice on tour as a supporting act.

Ticket prices for the Little Caesars Arena show were not announced.