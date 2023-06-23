ENTERTAINMENT

Doja Cat sets Little Caesars Arena date this fall with Ice Spice

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Critically acclaimed rapper, singer, songwriter and performer Doja Cat will bring her 24-date “The Scarlet Tour” to Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 10.

Fans will need to register in advance at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/dojacat2023. Advance registration is open through 1 a.m. Sunday. According to 313 Presents, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that gets them access to Wednesday’s presale.

A limited number of tickets will also go on sale during general on sale starting at 10 a.m. June 30 at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The 27-year-old Grammy Award-winning Doja Cat is bringing New York City rapper Ice Spice on tour as a supporting act.

Ticket prices for the Little Caesars Arena show were not announced.

