It's fireworks season: Here's your guide to some of this year's displays

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

Independence Day is quickly approaching, and if nothing says summer like fireworks, you're in luck.

Dozens of dipslays are about to explode across Metro Detroit, including the Parade Company's 65th Ford Fireworks in downtown Detroit. One of the biggest displays in the country, it takes take place Monday.

"This is our 65th fireworks and this year, it is truly the largest amount of fireworks we have put into a 24-minute show," said Tony Michaels, CEO and president of the Parade Company. "There's gonna be nothing close to what we've ever done. That's how big this show is going to be this year."

This year's theme is "Splash into Summer," and the Parade Company will be working with the world's largest fireworks company, Zambelli, to create a display of more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects. To enjoy the best view of the show, head to Hart Plaza or Belle Isle with your family for a shimmering night sky across Detroit.

Along with the Ford fireworks, there are dazzling firework festivities happening across the metro area. Here is your guide to the upcoming fireworks displays in metro Detroit.

The Ford Fireworks Detroit: 9:56 p.m., Monday at Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza Detroit. Guests can expect a colorful fireworks show, food, drinks and live entertainment by Your Generation in Concert. The event will also be broadcast live on WDIV-Detroit (Channel 4).

Salute to America: 5-10 p.m., June 30-July 3 at Greenfield Village, 202900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn. Tickets: $23.50-$42 for ages 5 and older and free for kids ages 4 and younger. Walk through Greenfield Village and enjoy diverse ensembles of ragtime, jazz and more music by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. At dusk, guests can enjoy marching fifes, drums and a big fireworks musical display.

Festival of the Hills: 6 p.m., June 28 at Borden Park, 1400 E. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills. This is Michigan's second-largest fireworks display with plenty of games and live entertainment for the family.

M1 Cars Under the Stars Fireworks Spectacular: 5-10 p.m., June 25 at M1 Concourse, 1 Concourse Drive, Pontiac. The cost of attendance is $10 for Pontiac residents and $20 for nonresidents. Track parking is $30 per parking spot and $45 for arena parking. This is the event's 6th annual celebration that features a firework show at dusk with live music and food trucks to enjoy.

Livonia Spree: June 20-25 at Ford Field Park, 33841 Lyndon St., Livonia. The festival will celebrate the city's 73rd birthday with a kid's zone, costumed characters, a petting farm, music all around and fireworks in the evening.

Madison Heights Festival in the Parks Fireworks: 7-10:30 p.m., June 25 at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile, Madison Heights. The event will host family fun for kids, live music and a fireworks display at 10 p.m. under the stars.

Lite the Night Fireworks: 6 p.m., July 5 at Silbey Square Park, 48900 Pontiac Trail, Wixom. Bring your own blanket and chairs to the firework display. Fireworks will start promptly at dusk.

Fireworks Extravaganza: 10-11 p.m. June 23 at Veterans Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Tickets cost $3-5 with $10 parking passes. The fireworks display will begin at dusk in Veterans Memorial Park. Make sure to purchase parking ahead of time at the Civic Ice Arena.

Riversight & Sound Concert & Fireworks Display: 6:30 p.m., June 23 in Downtown Mount Clemens, 4125 Riverview Circle, Mount Clemens. The free event will take place at the riverfront with a dazzling fireworks show. By the time the display begins at dusk, the riverfront will be packed, so head to the available vacant lot next to the court building for another view.

Trenton Summer Festival: 9 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 23-25 in downton Trenton, 2800 3rd St., Trenton. This annual festival will feature live performances, vendors, family-friendly activities, and of course, fireworks.

Red, White & Blues Fireworks Festival: 5-11 p.m., June 24 at John Street Field, 305 N. John St., Highland Township. Come and enjoy a firework show at 10 p.m. at this annual event along with live music, shopping opportunities, food and more. The fireworks will be held adjacent to the Highland Township Hall.

The 12th Annual Walled Lake Civic Fund Fireworks Show: 9-10:30 p.m. June 24 in downtown Walled Lake, 142 E. Walled Lake Drive, Walled Lake. The event's 12th annual fireworks celebration will light up the sky over Walled Lake. The display will begin promptly at dusk.

Lexington Independence Day Fireworks: 10 p.m. June 30 in downtown Lexington. A fireworks display will light up Lexington harbor at dusk. An annual parade follows on July 1 at 11 a.m. with music and entertainment.

Fireworks at Stony Creek Metropark: 7-10:30 p.m., June 30 at Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Township. Thousands of Macomb Country residents are expected to attend the show for a display under the stars. The event will feature a Macomb Symphony Orchestra performance from 7-9:15 p.m.

Fireworks at Willow Metropark: 6-10:45 p.m., July 1 at Willow Metro Park, 23200 S. Huron Road, New Boston. Along with a dazzling fireworks display at 10, there will be live entertainment presented by the Rick Lieder Trio at 6 p.m.

Independence Fest: 11 a.m., July 1, at Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston. Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with Independence Day festivities. The family-friendly event will feature live music, a petting zoo, inflatables, rock walls, a spray park, face painting, balloon animals and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Fireworks at Kensington Metropark: 10-10:30 p.m., July 2, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford. A colorful fireworks display at Kensington Metropark, fit for a picnic and fun under the stars.

Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks: 6-10:30 p.m., July 3 at Lake Erie Metropark, 32481 W. Jefferson Ave., Brownstown Township. Live entertainment will be provided by the Rick Lieder Trio at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Clawson 4th of July Freedom Festival: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., July 4 in Clawson Park, 935 N. Custer Ave, Clawson. The event will feature live music, food trucks, an arts and crafts fair and a fireworks show at dusk.

Clinton Township Fireworks: 6-9 p.m., July 5, 40700 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township. Another family-friendly event with inflatables, face painting, food vendors and live musical performances. The fireworks show will begin at dusk.

Uncle Sam Jam: 4-11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, and noon-11 p.m. Sunday, July 6-9, 2023 at Woodhaven Civic Center Park, 23101 Hall Road, Woodhaven. The festival will include a carnival, live music, axe throwing, cornhole tournaments, a freak show, a petting zoo, monster truck rides, and a bright fireworks display.

New Haven Red, Hot & Blue Festival: 5 p.m., July 14 at New Haven High School, 57700 Gratiot Ave., New Haven. The event will host a live musical performance by Killer Vibes, tons of food and fun for all ages, and a fireworks finale at the end.