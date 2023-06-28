DSO, The Henry Ford pay tribute to America this weekend

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

If you're feeling patriotic and looking for something fun to do, put on your best Fourth of July attire and head to Greenfield Village for a weekend of patriotic music, fireworks and more as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and The Henry Ford present Salute to America.

The annual event celebrating America's Independence Day will feature music, food, free carousel rides and more throughout the village.

“For this year’s event, we are fully back to our roots by showcasing the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on our Village Green,” said Jim Johnson, director of Greenfield Village. “With special dining options and pre-event musical offerings, the entire Village comes to life at our Salute to America concerts.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event took place at a large, seated concert venue in Greenfield Village. Last year, the event switched formats and returned to the Village Green stage for the first time since 2003, with a strolling experience that allowed guests to walk the grounds at their own pace and enjoy the symphony of sounds, Johnson said.

This year's event will follow the same setup and feature a variety of musical ensembles throughout the village, showcasing diverse music from ragtime to jazz.

Guests will be able to stroll through the village and enjoy summer treats including street food, cold snacks and craft beer. Some of the activities will include free carousel rides, a military fife and a drum parade. The village will be holiday themed with red-white-and-blue decorations and decade vignettes for guests to indulge in the Independence Day commemoration.

At dusk, the DSO will perform a grand musical act on the Village Green stage, complete with Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," the firing of a cannon and a fireworks display, so attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit on the Village Green for a three-part grand finale where the DSO will perform at the event for the first time since 2019.

Salute to America

5 -10 p.m. Fri.-Mon.

Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford

20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn

Gates open at 5 p.m. with fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

$42 for ages 12 and older; $37.75 for seniors; $31.50 for children 5-11.

thehenryford.org