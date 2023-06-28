Stand-up comedian Brad Wenzel brings one-liners to Mark Ridley's this week

When Brad Wenzel was a teenager, he took a comedy class at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak hoping that one day he'd be able to stand-up on that very stage.

Now 30, Wenzel has a handful of Ridley's appearances under his belt and will headline the showroom this week for three performances filled with his signature goofy observations, largely wholesome commentary and hilarious abstract thoughts.

"It's fun and go back and headline there, the shows are always fun," said Wenzel, who said he learned the fundamentals of stand-up comedy at the club from Metro Detroit mainstay Bill Bushart, who still teaches classes at the club. "Ridley's been there since the idea of a comedy club came to be, a lot of history. The headshots on the wall are fun."

He said his sets this week in Royal Oak will be kind of "a Frankenstein" of material from his two albums — "Sweet Nothings" (Third Man Records) and "Joke. Joke. Joke." — plus fresh material that most people haven't heard before.

Wenzel, who recently moved to Hamtramck from Los Angeles, is in the middle of a busy year for a full-time comic. He travels regularly for shows and also co-hosts a podcast with another comedian, Trevor Smith, called "Pod Seger." Yep, it's a podcast about Michigan-bred classic rocker Bob Seger.

Wenzel said it was a good move to come back to Michigan.

"It's half the cost of living and twice the stage time," he says of Hamtramck vs. Los Angeles. "For me, stage time is everything. If I can get up 20 times a month here and own a house, it's nice."

That's also his advice for up-and-coming comics, is to put the work in on stage as much as you can.

"It's easy to get wrapped up in the things that you want to happen and things you can't control, but you can control the process. Put the work in stage-time-wise and writing ... aspire to make good comedy, original comedy."

Wenzel is known for his relatable, sometimes very silly one-line jokes. He's obviously influenced by other comedic philosophers like Steven Wright, Mitch Hedberg and Dimitri Martin.

"When I was a tween in the 2000s all those guys had specials out, so to me, the one-liners and the non sequiturs was like a genre of comedy and it was my favorite one," he said. "You kind of throw everything in a blender, then you do stand-up for a decade and then ... something comes out the other end."

After this weekend in Royal Oak, Wenzel will bring that "something" to clubs across the country. Visit bradcomedy.com for tour dates or to listen to his latest special.

Brad Wenzel

with Diego Attanasio and MC Timothy Locke

7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat.

Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle

310 S. Troy, Royal Oak

(248) 542-9900 or comedycastle.com

$15-$20

