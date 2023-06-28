Things to do in Metro Detroit this Fourth of July weekend

Here are 10 ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this Fourth of July long weekend

"Friends" Experience at Great Lakes Crossing

This homage to the sitcom “Friends” has set re-creations of Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen and the coffee shop Central Perk, plus props and costumes from the show and a chance to buy merchandise. The temporary attraction opens Friday and runs Wed.-Sun. through Sept. 24. Tickets start at $33. 4780 Baldwin, Auburn Hills. detroit.friendstheexperience.com.

Royal Oak Taco Festival in downtown Royal Oak

Choose from dozens of vendors, restaurants and food trucks for tacos and other cuisine while you enjoy live music, Lucha Libre wrestling, axe-throwing activities and stuff for kids. The five-day outdoor festival also has taco-eating contests, hot sauce contests and a pet costume competition. 4-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Mon. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues. $8 in advance, $12 at the door for admission only. Third and Troy and surrounding area, Royal Oak. (248) 541-7550. Royaloaktacofest.com. See also: The Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair is Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Park, 31050 Woodward.

Salute to America at Greenfield Village

This old-timey Independence Day celebration has costumed performers throughout the grounds, but the main event is the concert by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with cannon fire and a fireworks finale. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Mon. $42 general admission for nonmembers. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001. thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/salute-to-america.

High Life Dance Party at the Detroit Institute of Arts

This week’s “Friday Night Live!” event at the DIA’s Rivera Court is a High Life Dance Party with the Adom High Life Band and dance instructor Sasu Amen Ra. Highlife was a style of urban recreational dance that was popular in West African in the 1950s. 7 p.m. Fri. Free with registration online; general museum admission is free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900. dia.org/events/friday-night-live-high-life-dance-party.

The Billy Davis Experience at Aretha’s Jazz Café

Guitarist Billy Davis has quite the resume. He’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Doo Wop Hall of Fame and the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. Davis got his start at age 17 when he became part of Berry Gordy’s first in-house live band. He’s played for Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke, Martha and the Vandellas and more. He was the lead guitarist for Hank Ballard and the Midnighters for 30 years. 8 p.m. Fri. Inside Music Hall, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501. jazzcafedetroit.com.

The Harlem Gospel Travelers at the Ark

Drawing inspiration from gospel quartet traditions of the 1950s and ‘60s, but with modern influences, this trio of singers bring their “dreamlike and joyous” (AllMusic) sound to the stage of the Ark this weekend. 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818. Theark.org.

Chucks Versus Adidas at Hart Plaza

Eat, dance, network and mingle at this fun sneaker-themed event that is geared toward the 30 and older crowd. The party is hosted by Jadakiss who will also perform along with others, plus DJs. 3-10 p.m. Sun. $50. 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. (313) 995-6935 or (313) 415-0004. eventbrite.com/e/chucks-versus-adidas-tickets-630189422527.

Erykah Badu at Little Caesars Arena

As part of a 25-city arena tour, neo-soul and R&B singer and songwriter Badu is set to perform tunes from throughout her career Sunday in downtown Detroit. Tour support includes yasiin bey, the American rapper formerly known as Mos Def. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $39.95 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

Anita Baker at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Grammy Award-winning, Detroit-bred singer Anita Baker brings her “Songstress” tour to the stage of Pine Knob this weekend. Baker is known for her many 1980s R&B hits including “Sweet Love,” “Caught Up in the Rapture,” “Giving You the Best That I Got,” and others. 8 p.m. Sun. $50 and up. 33 Bob Seger Blvd., Clarkston. 313presents.com.

Bilmuri at El Club

Bilmuri (pronounced like the famous “Groundhog Day” actor’s name) is a one-man alternative indie pop band featuring musician Johnny Franck, formerly of the band Attack Attack. Formed in 2016, Bilmuri already has several studio releases, EPs and singles under his belt. 7 p.m. Mon. $23.87. 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 757-792. Elclubdetroit.com.

Melody Baetens