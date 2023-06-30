'Friends' experience lets fans inside set of popular '90s TV show

"Oh... My... Gawd..."

If you're a fan of the hit television show "Friends," an interactive exhibit called "The Friends Experience: The One Near Detroit" gives a look inside the popular '90s show Friday-Sept. 24th at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills.

“The Friends Experience" invites fans to step inside the world of the iconic series, relivetheir favorite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before,” said Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of OGX. “We are looking forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and welcoming fans across Michigan.”

The interactive exhibit will take you behind the scenes for an insider look into the nostalgia-packed world of this popular sitcom. Created by Original X Productions (OGX) in collaboration with Warner Bros., the exhibit was first produced for the 25th anniversary of "Friends" and has seen success in more than 10 cities across North America.

Now, the exhibit has hit the Metro Detroit area for the first time to give fans the chance to revisit some of the most memorable moments from the show.

"It seemed like the perfect fit," said John Meeker, director of guest operations for Original X Productions when asked why Detroit was the next stop for exhibit. "We've got other great activities that are already in the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets like the Peppa Pig World, a previous Nintendo event, which seemed really fun, and the LEGO Discovery Center. So this was the perfect location for us to come on up here."

"The Friends Experience" features 12 set re-creations such as Central Perk, the opening credits fountain set, Monica and Rachel's apartment, and Joey and Chandler's apartment. The interactive space also allows fans to explore famous props and costumes from the show. Within the exhibit, fans will get to read the infamous 18-page letter Rachel wrote to Ross, see Pat the Dog and more.

"You'll see some groups who spend 20 minutes at the pivot couch and they that's their thing," said Meeker. "And then some folks will spend all their time in Monica's kitchen. Obviously, Central Park is another big one. So everybody sees it through a different lens, which is part of I think, what makes the show and experience so fun."

In addition to set re-creations, eventgoers will be able to re-create scenes from the show including the iconic PIVOT scene and Joey's "Could I Be Wearing Any More Clothes" walk through the apartment hallways. Whether it's posing in front of Monica's purple door or relaxing in Joey's recliners, the exhibit is one that will allow fans to experience the show.

The sets were re-created by a team of designers who have produced sets for TV shows with help from people who worked directly on the set of "Friends," adding authenticity to the exhibit.

"We have a partnership with Warner Brothers... When making a TV show, they have detailed drawings of every set they've ever made. And so we were able to access all of those and work with them," said Meeker. "Burton Morris was actually one of the artists who was responsible for the art that you saw in Central Park. We're super honored that we're able to work with him and get help for our costumes with Deborah McGuire (the costume designer for "Friends"). It's really cool to have those folks who worked on the original show be willing to contribute some of our work to this right."

The touring and flagship experiences have seen a number of large celebrations including marriage proposals and baby gender reveals, attesting to the show's variety of life anecdotes that fans of the show can relate to on a personal level.

"We had three guests come in, in their wedding dresses to re-create the scene when the three girls are on their wedding in the show. We've had a bunch of like baby gender reveals. We've had at this point, up to 600 engagements at the different sets," said Meeker. "It's insane. But it's so special for us because it's this show is really connected with a lot of people."

After visiting the sets and interactive spaces, guests can head to the "Friends" retail store for exclusive products open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

"There's a bunch of items that we only have here at the friends experience you can't get anywhere else. Anyone can come visit our merch store anytime," said Meeker. "The really cool thing about doing this is it's an opportunity to create a community. You're going to meet people here who are just as obsessed with the show as you are, and just get to relive it with other people."

'The Friends Experience: The One Near Detroit'

June 30-Sept. 24

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

4000 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills

Tickets: $27 plus taxes and fees; free for children 3 and younger when accompanied by an adult; 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Guided group tours will also be available for parties of six to 10 guests to visit the space in the mornings before general ticket holders arrive.

FriendsTheExperience.com/Detroit