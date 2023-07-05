'Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner' celebrates the Queen of Rock n Roll

The late Tina Turner's career spanned eight decades, which included 12 Grammys and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — twice — 100 million records sold, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Queen of Rock has been an inspiration for many women.

To celebrate Turner, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will present "Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner" with an all-star cast of vocalists and performances at 8 p.m. Saturday at Orchestra Hall.

Award-winning singers Tamika Lawrence, Shaleah Adkisson and Scott Coulter and pianist John Boswell will perform.

"We've been working on this since 2021 and it's finally coming to fruition this week in Detroit," said Coulter, one of the show's vocalists. "It's really an evening that tells the story of Tina Turner and what made her not just an extraordinary artist, but an extraordinary person and a symbol of strength and resilience."

Coulter is the creator behind Saturday's tribute to Turner, including other DSO shows like "The Wizard of Oz," through his production company Spot-On Entertainment. He has received critical acclaim for his vocal performance and musical arrangements for many of New York City's top room shows.

The dedicated performance comes after Turner's passing in May. The show will take the audience on a journey across Turner's widely respected musical legacy.

"People don't have the desire so much to see tributes when artists are alive. There's a feeling of 'Why go see a Tina Turner tribute when you can see Tina Turner in person?' So the fact of her passing reawakened in people the idea that she was an extraordinary singer, musically and culturally, and let's celebrate her," said Coulter. "I wanted to put her back in the forefront of people's minds again."

Turner's hits, like "Proud Mary," "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Disco Inferno," "Private Dancer," and "Simply the Best" will be performed.

"She was the soundtrack of the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and beyond," said Coulter. "It's interesting to have this done by a group of people that are not imitating her, but just celebrating her."

Singer Lawrence is a Bronx native who began her career on Broadway almost 10 years ago. She has worked on musicals such as "The Wiz Live!" on NBC, "Book of Mormon" and "Rent." Later, Lawrence lent her alternative rock vocals to movie soundtracks, singing background for Hugh Jackman in "The Greatest Showman" and Idina Menzel in "Idina Menzel's Holiday Wishes iHeart Radio Concert Special."

In 2018, Lawrence won a Grammy Award for her work on the "Dear Evan Hansen" album and debuted her solo EP "Two Faced" in 2020.

"I am so heavily inspired by Tina Turner," she said. "So much of my career and so much of who I am as an artist has been inspired by her. Just seeing another Black woman marching to the beat of her own drum... (made me feel) like I do belong. That's why I wanted to do the show."

Lawrence, along with Adkisson and Coulter, will perform Turner's music, together and individually, to bring to life Turner's music. The concert will stay true to the original music but also will showcase each of the vocalist's own spin.

"We're not a typical tribute band," said Lawrence. "I'm not going to come on trying to look like Tina Turner. These are our interpretations of her songs. I'm trying to find the balance between making sure that the music is recognizable and making sure that myself as an artist is fully in the music."

Coulter is also a lead vocalist for the show and will accompany Lawrence on stage.

"If you've ever seen Tina Turner in concert, her songs have incredible harmonies that elevate them," he said. "I represent the fact that she recorded with a lot of male rock stars like Rod Stewart, Elton John and Mick Jagger. I also help back up the girls, who will blow the roof off with their vocals."

Coulter hopes the tribute to Turner will leave the audience both musically and emotionally fulfilled.

"Musical careers have great backstories and audiences love finding out things about the artist and about the creation of the song that they didn't know before," said Coulter. "Some of that happens throughout the night as well.

"I don't think people quite know what to expect. It'll be interesting to see the audience's reaction because it's going to be thrilling and very exciting. The arrangements sound fantastic."

'Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner'

8 p.m. July 8

Orchestra Hall

3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Tickets: $39 and up

dso.org or call the box office at (313) 576- 5111