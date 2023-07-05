Things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend

Here are six ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Uncle Sam Jam in Woodhaven

This four-day, family friendly festival seems to have something for everyone. Check out the midway with rides and games, a classic car show, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, fireworks and more. There are also concerts from national acts including Buckcherry, Jackyl, Everclear, Detroit’s own Sponge and tributes to Garth Brooks and Prince. 4-11 p.m. Thurs., 4 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat. and noon-11 p.m. Sun. Free admission; $10-$15 parking. Woodhaven Civic Center Park, 23101 Hall, Woodhaven. (586) 493-4344. unclesamjamfest.com.

Oakland County Fair at Springfield Oaks County Park

July is the season for family friendly outdoor fairs. This one has a ton of interesting and enriching highlights, including glass-blowing demonstrations, chainsaw artist Ben Rinsey, a safari petting zoo, Frisbee dogs that do high jumps, plus food, a carnival and themed days. Fireworks are Friday at dusk. Friday through July 16. Admission is $15 per vehicle or $10 for motorcycles and walk-ins. Free parking Friday and July 13. 12451 Andersonville, Davisburg. Oakfair.org.

Plymouth Art in the Park

The 43rd annual fine arts showcase has more than 400 artists from 36 states, plus live entertainment, art demonstrations, food, kids stuff and a “Travel to Egypt” themed street chalk mural. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Downtown Plymouth. (734) 454-1314. Artinthepark.com.

Camaro Superfest at Multi Lakes Conservation Club

This 32rd annual car show welcomes all Camaros from any year, any country and any condition, and the theme this year is “5th Gen Camaros,” celebrating models from the years 2010-2015. 3 p.m. Fri. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free for spectators. 3860 Newton, Commerce Charter Township. camarosuperfest.com.

Drake at Little Caesars Arena

Hip-hop superstar Drake rolls through town for two concerts at LCA this weekend as part of his “It’s All a Blur” tour. The Canadian hitmaker will be joined by U.K.-born, Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage for both concerts. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $176 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

Tori Amos at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Decades before Taylor, there was Tori. The trailblazing and influential songwriter, musician and activist will perform songs from throughout her career Sunday. This includes tracks from her well-received 2021 album “Ocean to Ocean.” Amos also recently released the graphic novel “Little Earthquakes: the Graphic Album,” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Little Earthquakes.” 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

Melody Baetens