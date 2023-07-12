Artist Spotlight: Paradime

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Paradime

Sound: Hip-hop

History: Born Frederick Beauregard, Paradime is a Detroit native who started making waves in the local hip-hop scene in the early 1990s. He’s recorded albums under Kid Rock’s Top Dog label as well as his own indie label, Beats at Will. He’s the recipient of handfuls of Detroit Music Awards following his 1999 studio debut “Paragraphs” and the 2001 follow up “Vices.” Several other releases followed throughout the years.

Next: Last week, Paradime dropped two new singles. He worked on “Rope Chain Music" with producer Chanes, and “The Reign" is a collaboration with producer and fellow Detroit native Apollo Brown. Now signed to Mello Music Group, Dime says the connection is “an honor.”

“I love what Mello does, love their honest, real approach,” Paradime said in a press release about the new singles. “It's an honor to be linked with such a solid organization, and I made it clear how important it was to me that if I came out with new music that it was done right … and he was already there … top notch … I'm already pleased beyond belief.”

Fans should expect to hear more from Paradime in the near future and can follow him on social media, @Paradime on Instagram and Twitter or facebook.com/Dimesworld.

Melody Baetens