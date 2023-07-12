Things to Do in Metro Detroit this weekend

Here are eight ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Wyandotte Street Art Fair in downtown Wyandotte

The 62nd annual street fair is one of the largest in the state with around 200 fine artists, a craft show, food, local vendors, entertainment and more. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. today through Sat. Free admission. Downtown Wyandotte. (734) 324-4502. Wyandotte.net.

Hotter than July Black LGBT+ Pride in Detroit

This weekend celebration returns with a series of events and community gatherings including a candlelight vigil, art show, worship service, book festival, health screenings and testings and more. One main event is the Big Freedia concert with Amber Chene and Nu’Andre Saturday night at the Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel. Show is 8 p.m. Sat. $38 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. Visit lgbtdetroit.org/hotterthanjuly for details on all the events.

Lavender Festival at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill

Unwind for the weekend with the sweet scent of lavender at this annual open-air marketplace with crafters, makers, artisans, educational sessions, kids’ activities and lavender-infused drinks and baked goods. Guests can also pick their own lavender, fruit and vegetables to take home. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $12 general admission, free for 10 and younger. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. Blakefarms.com.

40th annual African World Festival at Hart Plaza

More than 25,000 people are expected to visit Hart Plaza over the weekend in support of this annual celebration of African American life and culture. Some highlights include a performance from Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton (8 p.m. Fri. on the main stage), a walking history tour, more than 100 vendor booths, authentic African cuisine and other activities and attractions. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15 per day for 13 and older, $10 for college students and seniors, free for Wright Museum members and those younger than 13. 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. registration.thewright.org.

Pig & Whiskey in downtown Ferndale

This annual outdoor street festival is a celebration of barbecued meats and whiskey, Scotch, bourbon and other libations. Purchase food from top food trucks, caterers and restaurants serving barbecue and other cuisine. Musical highlights include Prude Boys, White Reaper, Kalysta and more. 6 p.m.-midnight Fri., 11 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Woodward and E. Nine Mile area, downtown Ferndale. pigandwhiskeyferndale.com.

Festa Italiana at Freedom Hill County Park

Celebrate all things Italy at this annual festival that focuses on food, family, fireworks and fun. Highlights are Italian food and wine, Friday night’s fireworks display and a cannoli-eating competition on Sunday. 6-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat. and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. Free admission, $10 parking. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (586) 925-2020. Iaccm.net/events/festa-italiana.

Kid Rock at Little Caesars Arena

Multi-platinum recording artist Kid Rock brings his fellow Michiganians, opening band Grand Funk Railroad, with him to perform two shows as part of his short series of dates titled “No Snowflakes Summer Concert." While Rock holds record-setting attendance numbers for his past runs, tickets to these two LCA shows are still available. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat. $49.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

Bookfest at Eastern Market

Browse among the stacks and stacks of novels, comic books, memoirs, nonfiction, how-to guides and more, including vinyl records, food, music and more. Look for create-your-own-comic-strip activities, mad libs and other fun at Birdie’s Bookmobile, an initiative that aims to make books more accessible to children. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. Detroitbookfest.com.

