Townie Street Party, Dart for Art street party set for Sunday

There's no party like an all-day block party, and the Townie Street Party and Dart for Art community events bring the event back this Sunday to thank the community and kick off Art Fair Week.

This year's event, produced by the nonprofit Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, is block party offering a free fun-filled day for the whole family.

"The Townie Street Party is a way for us to let all of our townies know that they are truly thanked for giving us this wonderful space in town to be part of," said Angela Kline, executive director of Townie Street Party and Dart for Art. "We just try to make it a fun event for everyone, for everyone to have a great time."

There will be live music from Michigan's own Joshua Davis at the DTE Foundation Stage at 4 p.m. Before "The Voice" alum takes the stage, expect performances from Delta 99, DJ Tres and the Athletic Mic League.

Along with music, the Townie Street Party will host interactive activities for the kids. Children can try their hand at the potter's wheel, create an Egyptian fan and much more. All day, there will be free games, giveaways, face painting and reading time.

"There's an art activity zone with the Hands-On Museum, Leslie Nature Center, and the Ann Arbor Potters Guild," said Kline. "I'm a parent, so I set this up in a way that allows other parents to maybe have a mimosa while they watch their older children just across the street enjoying themselves."

For the adults, the Arbor Brewing Company's Townie Pub will offer a selection of mimosas and craft beers. There will be plenty of gourmet food trucks for families to try out including Bao Boys, Caya Grill, Impasto and Tutti Frutti.

But before the Townie Street Party, head to the corner of East Washington and Fletcher for the Dart for Art races. This is a one-mile run/walk that supports the Ann Arbor Art Fair and other free community events, while offering runners cash and art awards.

"We really try to make sure that everyone understands this is an event that is supporting the arts and the community and all of our free events," said Kline. "So we try to make it really, really fun, so sometimes you don't even notice you're also giving back to the art community."

There will be three races for anyone who wants to participate: the Masters, Community and the free Kid's Dashes.

All participants will receive a hand-crafted ceramic medal, a free beer from Arbor Brewing Co., and individual guest memberships to Orange Theory. Winners will have the chance to win custom-designed, hand-crafted tiles by Motawi Tileworks, artist signed A2SAF Posters, and more.

Registration for the event at DartforArt.com. The cost to participate range from $35 to $15 depending on the day of purchase, except for the Kids Dash, which is free to all participants. Children younger than 12 are also eligible for a reduced registration fee.

"Whenever someone registers or donates to come and participate in our fundraisers, they are having a good time, but they're supporting these programs," said Kline. "These events are so important to young artists, professional artists and artists in general."

Dart for Art

9:30 a.m. Sunday

Races will start on the corner of East Washington and Fletcher in Ann Arbor

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/AnnArbor/DartforArt.

Townie Street Party

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

On East Washington, between Thayer and Fletcher in Ann Arbor

Free

All downtown parking structures will be open at their usual rate, including UM’s Thayer and Fletcher decks.