Concert of Colors returns with headliner Julian Marley and Detroit's own Don Was

Global music, poetry, forums and more will be presented at the 31st annual Concert of Colors, Detroit's free festival that celebrates diversity.

Festivities are set for July 19-23 across the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Cultural District.

This year's event will be bigger than ever, with a variety of food vendors, films, poetry, lectures and live music from global artists including headliner Julian Marley, the son of reggae music icon Bob Marley.

“As Concert of Colors celebrates its 31st year as Detroit’s largest, free, inclusivity festival, we have made the decision to go back to the festival’s roots – hosting it primarily outdoors,” said festival founder Ismael Ahmed. “The festival once again brings the most talented musicians from their respective countries into Detroit to offer the region a chance to hear music from around the world. Historically the festival also provides artists an opportunity to perform at one of the most iconic festivals in the Midwest.”

The lineup will feature Don Was, a Metro Detroit native and Grammy Award-winning producer and jazz musician, and his All-Star Revue, Jessica Care Moore and her Daughters of Betty: Powered by Black Women in Rock, Dengue Fever, and Palestinian-American musician Simon Shaheen. This lineup, including Marley, will emphasize music from the Caribbean.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-day festival will feature more well-known names and an expanded set list. To see the full lineup, visit www.concertofcolors.com.

Concert of Colors will also offer forums, global cuisine, merchandise vendors, films, children's activities and more. Food trucks will be located on Farnsworth Street.

Entertainment will also be held at the Arab American National Museum, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Hellenic Museum of Michigan and the Michigan Science Center among others.

"The festival has always been a vibrant celebration of diversity, and having it take place at the DIA - both indoors at the Detroit Film Theatre and outdoors on two stages - free of charge, is a true highlight of the summer in Detroit," said Detroit Institute of Arts Director Salvador Salort-Pons in a statement. "Witnessing concertgoers engaging in meaningful and friendly dialogues while showcasing the immense talent of musicians from around the world is what makes this Concert truly special. It's no wonder that it has become one of the longest-running festivals in Detroit."

Concert of Colors was launched by New Detroit Inc., with Ismael Ahmed as chair of its Cultural Exchange Network, to bridge cultural differences in response to the 1982 racial murder of Chinese American Vincent Chin. Now, the upbeat five-day festival unites all communities of Detroit's diverse population through music, dance and art from around the world.

"The Detroit Institute of Arts is thrilled to host the 31st Annual Concert of Colors this year, featuring an incredible lineup of renowned global artists," said Salort-Pons.

Visit concertofcolors.com for more details.