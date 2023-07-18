'Barbie' review: Colorful comedy paints the whole world pink

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

It would be enough if "Barbie" were just the funniest movie to hit screens in years, which it absolutely is. But it's a lot more than that: this smart, thoughtful, insightful, heartfelt and hilarious comedy takes on the entirety of the modern human experience, and the full spectrum of what it means to be a woman in modern society. It's a stunner with so much more on its mind than playing with dolls.

But it also doesn't discount the importance or the fun of the ritual of playing with dolls. This is how young girls learn about the world and create a dreamland of their own making, in their own eyes, before it's corrupted with the ills of the real world, which arrive soon enough. It's a magical place of pretend, where imagination runs wild, pink colors everything and anyone can be anything. And the undisputed queen of this world is Barbie.

The queen of "Barbie" is Greta Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," who here makes a gigantic leap into the realm of studio-driven intellectual property and shows how that doesn't have to equate to an ideological or creative death sentence. Instead, Gerwig takes everything that Barbie has meant to civilization over the last 60-plus years and Trojan Horses it into a lively, eye-poppingly colorful landscape that fits her own creative palette to a T. No one else could have done what she does with "Barbie," and she couldn't have put all of the ideas she gets out here into anything less than the story of the iconic doll and its revolutionary place in the culture. It's a perfect melding of artist and commercial entity.

Australian bombshell Margot Robbie is dream casting in the role of Barbie. The two-time Oscar nominee brings weight, spirit and soul to the role, and as her Ken, Ryan Gosling turns in a wily, unbridled, career-best performance. It's almost not fair how much of the movie Gosling steals, and any awards talk that's churned up about his dementedly entertaining turn is well-earned. It's a Barbie world, sure, but Gosling makes sure you never forget his Ken.

The movie, which was co-written by Gerwig and her partner in crime Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story," among other tales of Gen-X woe) is as high concept as high concept gets.

In Barbieland, everything is picture perfect, everyday. Barbie (Robbie) is the main character in a land of Barbies, which also includes a Presidential Barbie (Issa Rae), a Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackey), a Mermaid Barbie (pop singer Dua Lipa) and many more. They all live in their Barbie Dream Houses and cruise down to the beach where they're ogled by their Kens, who don't serve any purpose other than to be recognized by their Barbies. (This is the way it's always been with Ken.) Along with Gosling, other Kens are played by "Shang-Chi's" Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena and more.

A typical day in Barbieland includes lounging, going for a spin in a convertible, having a slumber party at night and doing it all again the next day. But one day Barbie has a full-blown existential crisis, questioning what it means to be alive. It's the proverbial needle scratch on the record, and she goes on to pretend like nothing's happened, but she suddenly can't shake thoughts of death or mortality. (This is around the time that any pre-teens who thought "Barbie" might be for them will get confused and start to ask questions. Note: It is not for them.)

This crisis of consciousness leads Barbie to visit Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), a wise sage who sends her on a quest to visit the real world to find the girl that's been playing with her, whose mind she inhabits. And Ken tags along for the journey, of course. (Still with me?)

Barbie and Ken pop up in modern Los Angeles, where Barbie's interactions lead her to Mattel headquarters, and ultimately to Gloria (America Ferrera), the person who brought her to life. Gloria is the mother of a teenage daughter, Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), and a modern woman who is juggling work, a husband, motherhood, a home, the whole nine. Meanwhile, Ken is off on his own and is awaken to the realities of the patriarchy, and his head is filled with ideas of raging toxic masculinity which he brings back with him to Barbieland, which he attempts to remake in his own, suddenly hyper-macho image as Kendom.

Still with me? "Barbie" mashes the two realities of Barbieland and the real world, with characters crossing over into both universes, as it explores gender roles in society, the pressure heaped upon women to be all things to all people, and how men control how those narratives are played out. And yes, all that is tossed into a blindingly pink "Barbie" exterior. (It would be like if Michael Bay had turned "Transformers" into a harsh study of the military–industrial complex, which he most certainly did not.)

In the wrong hands, all of this could come across like a thuddingly overbearing college lecture, but Gerwig makes it sing from the rooftops, stuffing the script with screamingly funny pop culture references (the Indigo Girls come out big winners, Matchbox Twenty not so much) and a light touch that never loses its absurd comic sensibility. But in so doing, she lands some major human moments, including a monologue by Ferrera that will make you want to stand up and cheer.

There is so much packed into "Barbie" — the stunning production design by six-time Academy Award nominee Sarah Greenwood, the gorgeous costumes by two-time Oscar winner Jacqueline Durran, stellar supporting turns from Michael Cera and Will Ferrell — that it's tough to take it all in on first pass. But "Barbie" is not only built for this moment, it's built to last, just like the doll at its center. This is a Barbie you'll want to hold onto and cherish for quite some time.

'Barbie'

GRADE: A+

Rated PG-13: for suggestive references and brief language

Running time: 114 minutes

In theaters