'I'll see you in Motor City': WWE SummerSlam card takes shape

The card for World Wrestling Entertainment's SummerSlam event, Aug. 5 at Ford Field, has several matches booked following Monday's episode of "Monday Night Raw."

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will take on Brock Lesnar, the latest match in the pair's ongoing feud. The two clashed on Monday's episode from Rhodes' home in Atlanta, with Lesnar answering Rhodes' challenge to a match at SummerSlam. "Challenge accepted, b----," Lesnar said, after laying out Rhodes in the ring. The two previously fought at this year's "Night of Champions" and "Backlash" events, with the pair splitting the two bouts.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, who previously fought at this month's "Money in the Bank" Pay-Per-View, will have a rematch for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

And Ronda Rousey will square off with Shayna Baszler, after the dissolution of the former tag team duo's relationship at "Money in the Bank." On "Raw" on Monday, Rousey, the former UFC champion, taunted Baszler on the microphone from the stands of the State Farm Arena. "I'm actually going to do you a favor, like I have your entire career," Rousey said. "I'm finally gonna get you booked on SummerSlam. You, me, I'll see you in Motor City b----."

Baszler did not officially accept the match but is expected to be part of the event.

Other matches expected to be a part of the card include Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Status, and social media megastar Logan Paul vs. Ricochet.

SummerSlam will mark WWE's first event at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 in 2007, which packed a reported 80,103 fans into the Detroit Lions' home. It will also mark WWE's first Pay-Per-View event on U.S. soil since WrestleMania 39 was held in Los Angeles in April.

agraham@detroitnews.com