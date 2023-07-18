Rick Steiner removed from Detroit WrestleCon for transphobic comments

Professional wrestling legend and Bay City native Rick Steiner has been removed from the upcoming Detroit WrestleCon event, Aug. 4 and 5 at Huntington Place, due to transphobic comments he allegedly made toward another pro wrestler.

The incident occurred at WrestleCon in Los Angeles earlier this year, when Steiner, one half of the decorated Steiner Brothers tag team, allegedly hurled anti-trans insults at pro wrestler Gisele Shaw, who is transgender. Steiner was removed from that weekend's event for his comments, and at the time, he apologized for his remarks during a private mediated event, according to WrestleCon's Michael Bochicchio.

Over the weekend, Steiner was announced to be a part of the upcoming Detroit event along with his brother, Scott. WrestleCon announced Tuesday, however, that Steiner has been removed from the weekend lineup.

"When we allowed Rick Steiner to return to our Convention as a vendor guest of Tony Hunter Promotions, we did not adequately take into account the impact his past words from our last event still held in the LGBTQIA+ community," read a lengthy message posted on WrestleCon's Twitter.

Organizers explained they wanted the WWE Hall of Famer to offer a public apology for his comments, and issued him a 24-hour deadline to do so.

"Unfortunately, there is not currently and we do not expect to receive such a statement, and we have therefore made a decision to revoke our permission for him to attend," read WrestleCon's statement.

The Steiner incident also resulted in WrestleCon posting a code of conduct and anti-harassment policy on its website, which states in part, "we do not tolerate harassment of event participants in any form."

WrestleCon is a two-day event featuring pro wrestling stars from the past and present. The Detroit lineup includes appearances from Sting, Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, the Hardy Boyz, Lex Luger, Sgt. Slaughter, Tony Schiavone and more.

The event is not affiliated with World Wrestling Entertainment but is being held the same weekend WWE is holding its SummerSlam event at Ford Field.

