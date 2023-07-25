Dave Chappelle heading to Detroit for his biggest area concert to date

Dave Chappelle will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 9, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via Ticketmaster channels.

It will be the comedian's first performance at the Detroit arena and his biggest area concert to date.

The show is part of the 49-year-old comic's just-announced 11 city tour, which kicks off Aug. 22 in New York and wraps Oct. 4 in Chicago.

No phones, cameras or recording devices will be permitted at the show. Phones and smart watches will be secured in a Yondr pouch upon entry and anyone caught with a phone in the venue will be immediately ejected, according to a release.

Dave Chappelle's 2021 comedy special, "The Closer," was filmed at the Fillmore Detroit and was later released on Netflix. The special came under fire for its transgender content, with GLAAD commenting, "Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people."

The special went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

