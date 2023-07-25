Bell Biv DeVoe, Joan Jett, Collective Soul and more set for Arts, Beats & Eats main stage

Among the 200 musical acts set to perform at the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats festival this Labor Day weekend in downtown Royal Oak are some well-known radio hit makers from the past several decades.

Rocker Joan Jett & the Blackhearts headline the Jim Beam National Stage on Sept. 1 at 9:30 p.m., preceded by pop rock band American Authors, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours and Americana band Birds of Prey. Big bands on Sept. 2 include hard rock group Halestorm at 9:30 p.m. just after "Shine" rockers Collective Soul and Tom Petty tribute band the Wildflowers.

The main stage Sept. 3 is dedicated to country with headliners Russell Dickerson and Randy Houser, plus Dillian Carmichael and Ryan Jay. Things wrap up on a high-energy note on Labor Day with hip-hop and R&B supergroup Bell Biv DeVoe closing things out at 7:45 p.m. after Prince tribute act the Purple Xperience at 6:15 p.m.

Once again, The Detroit News will sponsor some of the family friendly programming at the four-day festival with the Kids Zone, located near Fourth and Main streets, featuring experiments from the Michigan Science Center, arts and crafts and more.

In addition to announcing details of the entertainment schedules, organizers Tuesday revealed details of the "Eats" line up as well. This year festivalgoers can nosh on new vendors like Pastaio, a Royal Oak Italian restaurant, and Estia Greek Street Food, which has locations throughout Metro Detroit. Returning favorites include high end Royal Oak destination Imaginate and Detroit Hot Sandwich Co.

The street fair also gives Oakland County visitors a chance to try restaurants from other parts of Metro Detroit, such as Eureka Eatery, which will have its famous Nashville hot chicken on hand.

The juried art show at Arts, Beats & Eats has two new facets this summer: glass-blowing demonstrations and an emerging artists program.

Arts, Beats & Eats, which reportedly attracted 365,000 attendees in 2022, is 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 1-3 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 4. Admission is free before 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, otherwise it is $7 in advance. Day-of admission charge is $10-$12. Visit artsbeatseats.com or call (248) 541-7550 for more information.

