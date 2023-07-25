WWE charity fan event, featuring Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan, nears $50,000 goal

A World Wrestling Entertainment charity initiative has raised more than $39,000 on its way to its $50,000 goal.

On the eve of its SummerSlam event, WWE is offering fans an opportunity rub elbows with some of its biggest stars while doing work for the community.

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan will join fans to help pack meals for Detroiters in need. The event will be held Aug. 4 at Ford Field.

Tickets to participate are $150 and $500 for VIP, and 100% of ticket sales will be donated to the V Foundation, founded by ESPN and late college basketball coach Jim Valvano, in support of Connor's Cure.

Connor's Cure is a non-profit charitable organization for pediatric cancer research which was created in honor of Connor Michalek, an 8-year-old WWE fan who died in 2014 after a bout with medulloblastoma, a tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord.

The Aug. 4 event, a first of its kind for WWE, has raised $39,710 as of Tuesday, with a goal of raising $50,000.

The two levels of ticketing include various perks, with the VIP tickets including a meet and greet reception and autograph opportunities. More information can be found here.

WWE will hold its SummerSlam event on Aug. 5 at Ford Field, its first time staging an event at the downtown stadium since WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

