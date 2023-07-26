Charming Detroit comic Camila Ballario is on a roll

Detroit comedian Camila Ballario already knew her way around a stage and microphone before starting her stand-up career seven years ago. In addition to telling jokes on stage, she's also a musician, songwriter and classically trained singer.

Born in Argentina and raised in Ann Arbor, Ballario recently moved to Detroit because of how often she was performing comedy in the city. Case in point, she's headlining WDET's What's So Funny About Detroit show at the Old Miami Thursday, kicking off a string of Metro Detroit performances throughout the rest of the year.

The University of Michigan grad is becoming not only a well-known name in the local stand-up circuit, but she is also getting booked at festivals and clubs around the country, and is getting ready to release her first stand-up special.

"I sang for many, many years ... wrote folk music, and I loved it, but I've always wrote premises for jokes, and so it was kind of the next thing for me," she said. "It seemed very obvious for me in my early 20s that I needed to start writing comedy more seriously."

Ballario said she didn't have many expectations when she started doing her stand-up, which does incorporate music and songs, she just kept going with it and has been fully booked for five or six years.

A fan of comics like Sarah Silverman — who Ballario calls her "north star" — and many stand-ups and writers, Ballario herself has a comedic style that is naturally musical, smart and confident (if a bit self-deprecating) and not squeaky clean.

In addition to being a performer, Ballario is also one of two women who produce Don't Tell Comedy Detroit, the local branch of a nationally known series of shows that have secret locations and lineups, but still manage to be wildly popular. She and fellow stand-up Johanna Medranda look for comedic talent around town and nationally to book on the shows, which take place in unusual or unique venues, not in comedy clubs or bars.

"I've been on Don't Tell shows in Grand Rapids and it's a very well-respected name in the comedy world, but it's a really fun show to produce," she said. "It's kind of this indie thing that happens in nonconventional venues that you wouldn't normally go to like a CrossFit gym or an art gallery ... it makes for a really cool and fun. And they always sell out."

Ballario is floored to be headlining Thursday's show outdoors at the Old Miami in Detroit's Cass Corridor, part of a series of stand-up comedy showcases put on by Wayne State University radio station WDET (101.9-FM).

"I'm headlining a show with some insane comedians on it. Tre Stewart is a Detroiter but he moved to New York and he regularly performed at the Comedy Cellar, and he just performed at Joe Rogan's comedy club in Austin ... so to say I'm headlining this is such an honor," Ballario said. "Genevive Clinton, she's also a Detroit local but she's living in Austin but she's get very well recognized out there for being an amazing comedian."

"We have quite a stacked lineup, so for someone to be able to sit on a lawn and see these people up close and personal ... is an honor," she said. "It's going to be an amazing show."

What's So Funny About Detroit?

with Camila Bellario, Vishnu Akella, Tre Stewart, Genevive Clinton, Zech and Brett Mercer

6:30 p.m. doors and 7:30 p.m. show Thurs.

The Old Miami

3930 Cass, Detroit

$25

Tickets at eventbrite.com

Don't Tell Comedy Detroit

9 p.m. Sat.

Venue is a secret except to ticket holders

$25

Tickets at donttellcomedy.com