Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Here are six ideas for getting out and about in Metro Detroit this weekend.

“Golden Girls: the Laughs Continue” at Royal Oak Music Theatre

This stage show imagines what life in Miami would be like in 2023, as the towns fiercest senior BFFs Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy and Rose return in a new way (played by male actors). Doors open at 7 p.m. with show to follow shortly after, Thurs.-Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. $33-$102. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. Royaloakmusictheatre.com.

Stony Creek Metropark Art Fair at Baypoint Beach

This boutique art fair returns for a third year with a variety of artwork set out in in nature near the lake at Stony Creek Metropark. Highlights include hands-on activities for children, food trucks and, on Saturday, and the building of a life size Loch Ness Monster rising out of the lake. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free admission and parking; $10 for a daily park pass. 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Township. Stonycreekartfair.com.

Soul Day Detroit Festival at Northwestern High School

Celebrate the city’s connection to the soul music genre at this free festival, a partnership between the school and Motown Museum. Hear music from Charles and Gwen Scales, Notorious and Larry Lee, plus food, face painting, poetry and other activities. Guests are welcome to bring blankets or chairs. Noon-9 p.m. Sat. Free admission. 2200 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Detroitsoulday.com.

Heritage Festival in Greektown

Be Greek for the day at this celebration of culture and heritage in Detroit’s Greektown. The one-day event has Greek dancing, live music, a lamb roast and more. Noon-9 p.m. Sat. Free. Monroe Street in Greektown. Greektowndetroit.org.

Fall Out Boy at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Grammy Award-winning rock band Fall Out Ball bring their hits and more to town as part of their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour, named after their eighth studio album “So Much (for) Stardust.” The Chicago emo pop/punk band play with Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Game We Play. 6:30 p.m. Sat. Remaining tickets start at $150. 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000. 313presents.com.

“Sound of Music” Sing-A-Long at Orchestra Hall

Start practicing your yodel now, as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra hosts a screening of the classic Julie Andrews film “The Sound of Music” in full-screen technicolor with subtitles for easy singing along. There will also be a costume competition for best themed outfit. (The DSO does not perform at this event.) 3 p.m. Sun. $19 and up. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 376-5111. dso.org.

Melody Baetens